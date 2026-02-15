Rain threatens to delay the start of India-Pakistan game

It's T-minus eight hours for the India Pakistan game at T20 World Cup 2026 and we're cutting it mighty fine. The latest weather forecast for the Khettarama area of Colombo, where the R Premadasa Stadium is located, has the heaviest rainfall falling in the hour before the first ball is set to be bowled, which is 7pm.

The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has cautioned of a developing low-pressure point over the Bay of Bengal, which potentially can mean up to 70% chance of rain. One model has 5.1mm of rain falling between 6-7pm, with it set to ease to a light drizzle between 7-10pm (3.8mm). If that were to transpire, we would almost certainly have to settle for a washout, or at the very least a heavily truncated game.

There is, of course, a chance that any rain could ease up by game time, but models across the board have at least 50-60% chance of rain falling between 1-7pm, so spectators should prepare for potential delays or interruptions. Although the highest precipitation risk occurs earlier in the day, passing showers remain a strong possibility throughout the match window.

On Saturday, too, there was continuous drizzle around 6pm. By then, India had finished their training session. Both India and Pakistan have four points each from two games. If Sunday's game is washed out, they will share a point each, which will confirm their qualification for the Super Eight stage.

There is a provision for 60 minutes of extra time, though. Moreover, the Premadasa features a sophisticated drainage system and specialised ground staff protocols designed to handle Colombo's tropical downpours. And unlike many international venues that only cover the pitch, the Premadasa has enough covers to protect the entire playing area. This prevents the outfield from soaking up water in the first place.