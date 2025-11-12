Steven Finn: 'We stood up to Australia in '10-11, this England will have that attitude'

Steven Finn knows what it is like to find yourself in the goldfish bowl of an Ashes tour. The parochial crowds, the unrelenting media circus. Even the barbs of a single Western Australian punter stick with you.

"We were playing this warm-up game in Perth, England versus Western Australia in the 2010-11 Ashes, and there was this one fella sledging us the whole time," Finn tells ESPNcricinfo. "He was one of the few spectators in.

"I didn't bowl particularly well, and he singled me out for stick, screaming and shouting, telling us it was a long summer and that we were going to get pumped.

"During the third Test in Perth at the WACA , I took wickets but didn't bowl particularly well. We got [Mitchell] Johnson-ed in that game. And there he was again, still going.

"I'd go down to fine leg and he'd be screaming: 'you were rubbish then and you're rubbish now'. I got Phil Hughes out in the second innings, caught in the slips by Colly [Paul Collingwood] and gave him a big shush."

It remains, to Finn's mind, the only time he had reacted to someone in the crowd like that. "I imagine he'll be waiting for me to tell me I'm a rubbish broadcaster in the first Test this time around."

It is 15 years since England 's last series victory in Australia, when Finn kept a daily tour diary. Though a diligent note taker, it was the first time he had regularly documented his thoughts, something which he reprised on the 2013-14 tour. "The Ashes is just that bit different to any other cricket you play as an English player. The fact that I only kept diaries on those tours is probably a nod towards that as well."

They were, on the face of it, contrasting series. England left Australia with the urn for the first time since 1986-87, and then returned to suffer an ignominious 5-0 defeat. For Finn, however, both were about unique struggles of mind and body.

Having taken 14 wickets at 33.14 in the first three Tests of 2010-11, he was benched for Tim Bresnan. Unused in 2013-14, lost in his own battles with his bowling, one-day coach Ashley Giles sent him home from the limited-overs series that followed deeming him "not selectable"

The Ashes Files: My Pride and Pain in Cricket's Most Intense Series, which leans on both diaries - and is cowritten by ESPNcricinfo's As such, Finn's autobiography, which leans on both diaries - and is cowritten by ESPNcricinfo's Matt Roller - is about a 36-capped Test fast bowler revisiting those moments introspectively. A very personal journey back in time led by the Ghost of Ashes past.

"If I was back in that moment again, I would say to myself, even though I'd been dropped for those last two games, soak this up and embrace enjoying what you've achieved here and what the team's achieved because it's monumental" Steven Finn on memories of 2010-11

Finn ranks himself as his own worst critic, even now as a commentator and pundit for both BBC Test Match Special and TNT, who he will be working for this winter. "The way that my mind works, I'm very good at focusing on the things that I'm not doing well and that I'm not very good at. If I'm broadcasting and I stumble on one word I don't quite make my point as succinctly as I'd like to."

He was especially unkind to himself both as a 21-year-old on that maiden Ashes tour, and at 24, in an unforgiving environment, succumbing to tears in the dressing room as he lost his love for the game. With the benefit of experience and hindsight, how would Finn, 36, have dealt his younger selves?

"I think in '10-11 I'd have tried to help myself see the bigger picture. I was really disappointed that I didn't play the fourth and fifth Test, so I maybe didn't feel as much a part of the team at that stage of the series.

"When I look back on it now 15 years later, I'm so proud that I played three Tests in that series because we won the Ashes away for the first time in a long time. And it was the right decision by the way - to bring Bresnan in, he bowled amazingly. But if I was back in that moment again, I would say to myself, even though I'd been dropped for those last two games, soak this up and embrace enjoying what you've achieved here and what the team's achieved because it's monumental.

"In 2013-14, I would encourage myself to take a step back, allow yourself to be removed from everything that you're doing. Being so focused on trying your hardest, chasing something the whole time - it meant that all my bad habits and all my intrusive thoughts just compounded across that tour. I'd say to myself, it's okay to just take a small step back and try and remember the good things that you're doing as opposed to always remembering the bad things."

Finn has become a respected broadcaster post playing career • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It would take Finn a year to get back to his best. The labour of building himself back up with the help of his then Middlesex bowling coach Richard Johnson allowing him to return in the home 2015 Ashes. He took eight wickets in his comeback at Edgbaston , including 6 for 79 in the second innings, leading to 12 in the series at 22.50.

Liberated by comfort, encouraged by those around him, it was no surprise he was back in the groove. Nor that he regards the current environment of the England Test team cultivated by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as one he would have thrived in.

To that end, he sees parallels with his 2010-11 cohort and what this current set-up are looking to achieve when the first Ashes Test kicks off in Perth next week.

"I think in 2010-11, and I reflect on it in the book, we went there and when you get off the plane, scrub your boots, get cameras in your face and it's like, 'oh my God, you're gonna get hammered, you're gonna get battered, we're gonna smash you five-nil!' But then when you stand up to Australia in that moment and push back like we did in the second innings of that first Test in Brisbane… it would've been easy for us to fall like a pack of cards and then we're off on that negative cycle again. But in that second innings, we broke the cycle by puffing our chest out.

"Collectively as a team, we stood there, and said, 'we're going nowhere'. We were clearly a fantastic team, but we looked to embrace being in Australia. We didn't hide away; we'd go to restaurants, we'd go to a bar and have a drink. We just embraced being there and being in what is an amazing country. It's the best tour.

"I think that this England, led by Ben Stokes, will have that attitude going into this series. Even if Australia do try and blow the house down, I don't think England will let it fall. I think they'll have the mentality to come back from those tough moments within games, which is not something that we can say of the teams that have toured there since 2010-11."