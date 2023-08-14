Steven Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The three-time men's Ashes winner bows out with 570 first-class wickets, including 125 in Tests, following a knee injury that hampered him in 2023

England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action for most of 2023 and led to him calling time on his 18-year career.

"I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it," Finn, 34, said in a statement shared by Sussex, his county. "I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn't always been smooth, but I have loved it, nonetheless."

Finn played 36 Tests, 69 ODIs and 21 T20Is after making his international debut in 2010 against Bangladesh . He showed his wares early in his career, returning 14 wickets in England's win in the men's Ashes of 2010-11. He also picked up 12 wickets - the second-most for England - in the 2015 Ashes that they won. Overall, he finished with 125 wickets in Tests, 102 in ODIs and 27 in T20Is.

Having played most of his domestic cricket for Middlesex, Finn moved to Sussex in 2022 and picked up 21 wickets in 20 appearances for them across formats. He bows out with 570 wickets in first-class cricket.

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of," Finn said. "I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season. It really is a great place to play cricket and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club."

"Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, I'll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day's cricket."

Paul Farbrace , Sussex head coach, paid tribute to Finn and said, "Steven has been a fantastic bowler for Middlesex, Sussex and England. I have had the real pleasure of watching him develop from a young bowler in the pathway to being three times Ashes winner.

"In our short time together here at Hove, Steven has been an outstanding role model, a top professional and above all a fantastic person."