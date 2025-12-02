Hardik Pandya set for T20I return against South Africa; Shubman Gill still unlikely

The Gill question is likely to be top of the agenda for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel when they meet in Raipur, where India play South Africa in the second ODI

In Gill's likely absence, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the possible contenders to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. While Samson was in the recent T20I squad that toured Australia, he played only two out of the five matches and batted only once - at No. 3. Jaiswal was not part of that squad.

Gill had hurt his neck while batting in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, where he retired hurt and played no further part in the match. He missed the second Test too - which India lost to concede the series 2-0 - and the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa as well.

It is understood that Gill's injury involves a pinched nerve, and as per the initial timeline drawn up by BCCI medical staff, he would need to rest for a minimum of five weeks before resuming training. He arrived at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday to continue his rehab.

The selectors are also likely to consider Riyan Parag for a slot in the 15-member squad. Parag last played for India in a T20I series against Bangladesh in 2024 and is currently leading Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Both the selectors and the Indian think tank will be happy about Hardik's successful return - he led Baroda to a victory against Punjab on Tuesday in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - having successfully recovered from the left quadricep injury he suffered during the Asia Cup in September. Hardik took 1 for 52 in four overs and scored a match-winning 77 not out in his first competitive game in more than two months. He had missed the five-match T20I series in Australia in October-November, which India won 2-1 with two washouts.

The T20I series against South Africa begins on December 9 in Cuttack - after the ODI series ends on December 6 - followed by games in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).