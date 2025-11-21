Gill ruled out of Guwahati Test, Pant to lead India

Gill had travelled to Guwahati on November 19 after spending time under observation in a Kolkata hospital, but has now been ruled out of participation in the game. Gill "will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury," the BCCI said in a statement on Friday morning.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo on Thursday, it was understood that Gill is at risk of further neck spasms if he plays so soon after recovering. He has been advised more rest. The development could also impact his selection in the ODI squad for the three matches against South Africa starting on November 30. The squad for that series is expected to be picked on November 23.

With Gill out and no replacements named, India have to choose one of B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy as his replacement.

Gill was admitted to hospital after the second day of the Kolkata Test after he retired hurt having faced only three balls in India's first innings. On the morning of the third day, the BCCI said he would take no further part in the Test. India went on to lose the match by 30 runs after being dismissed for 93 in a chase of 124 on a pitch with uneven bounce. Gill had missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 due to a neck spasm too.

On Thursday, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said in a press conference that the team would not risk playing Gill if there was any chance of the spasm recurring.

"He is definitely recovering really well," Kotak said. "Now, the decision [whether to play him or not] will be taken tomorrow evening. The physios, doctors, they will have to take a call that, [even] if he is fully recovered, [during the] game, he should not get that spasm again.