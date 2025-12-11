Harmanpreet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh stands inaugurated at New Chandigarh Stadium
The stands were inaugurated before the start of the second men's T20I between India and South Africa at the venue
India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former India men's allrounder Yuvraj Singh had stands named after them at the New Chandigarh Stadium. The stands were inaugurated before the start of the second men's T20I between India and South Africa at the venue.
Harmanpreet and Yuvraj were at the stadium, surrounded by their team-mates, family and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the occasion. Yuvraj was also seen giving a pep talk to the Indian team during the pre-match huddle.
Yuvraj retired from international cricket in 2019, having made his India debut in 2000. He has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, last playing for India in 2017. A solid middle-order batter and a left-arm spinner, Yuvraj was part of India's title win at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He had a dream run at the 2011 ODI World Cup, finishing as Player of the Series for his 362 runs and 15 wickets in India's successful campaign.
Harmanpreet, who recently captained India to their first-ever Women's World Cup win in November this year, is one of the most influential figures in women's cricket. An explosive batter who made her India debut in 2009, she has so far played six Tests, 161 ODIs and 182 T20Is. She has 4409 runs in ODIs and 3654 runs in T20Is respectively.