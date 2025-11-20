Gill set to miss Guwahati Test against South Africa; Pant to stand in as captain

It is understood that, according to medical advice, Gill is at risk of further neck spasms if he plays so soon. He has been advised more rest. The development could also impact his selection in the ODI squad for the three matches against South Africa starting on November 30. The squad for that series is expected to be picked on November 23.

With Gill set to miss out, India may have to choose one of B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy as his replacement.

Gill was admitted to hospital after the second day of the Kolkata Test , following the decision to retire hurt after facing only three balls in India's first innings. On the morning of the third day, the BCCI said he would take no further part in the Test. India went on to lose the match by 30 runs, after getting dismissed for 93 in a chase of 124 on a pitch with uneven bounce. Gill had missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 due to a neck spasm too.

On Thursday, before ESPNcricinfo learned that Gill is set to miss the match, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said in a press conference that the team would not risk playing him if there was any chance of the spasm recurring.

"He is definitely recovering really well," Kotak said. "Now, the decision [whether to play him or not] will be taken tomorrow evening. The physios, doctors, they will have to take a call that, [even] if he is fully recovered, [during the] game, he should not get that spasm again.

"[...] If we have a, guarantee that, very likely, he won't have this issue again, then he will play. If there is a doubt, then I am sure, he will take rest [for] one more game, because it won't be helpful to the team [if he plays]."

Nitish Kumar Reddy put in the hard yards at the nets in Guwahati • AFP/Getty Images

One of the concerns for India as they figure out Gill's replacement is the surfeit of left-hand batters in their squad. They had six in their XI in Kolkata - five in their top eight - and Sai Sudharsan and Padikkal, the two specialist batters vying to come into the line-up, also bat left-handed. The left-hander-heavy nature of India's line-up had advantaged offspinner Simon Harmer, the Player of the Match in Kolkata, significantly.

Kotak suggested there had been undue focus on the offspinner-vs-left-hander match-up, and pointed out that South Africa also played Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm spinner, at Eden Gardens, which should have advantaged India's line-up.

"You tell me one thing, they had a left-arm spinner also. If we had seven right-handed batsmen, then? They had a left-arm spinner also, and an offspinner also. I believe that you have to play well. Offspinner bowling to left-hander does not mean left-hander has to get out. We had two left-arm spinners [in the first Test], they had nine right-handers; did they get out? So maybe that thing is a little overrated."

Overrated or not, India will still likely mull over the match-ups even as they prepare for a Guwahati track that is set to be more forgiving to the batters than Kolkata was.

India's mandatory practice session two days out from the match gave some indication of who might come in for Gill. The first four batters who came out to bat in the nets were Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel. The first three had been India's top three in Kolkata, and Jurel had batted at No. 4 in the second innings, in Gill's absence. Sai Sudharsan was next into the nets.

Padikkal, meanwhile, did not bat in the early part of the practice session, but was seen bowling part-time offspin in the spinners' net.

Seam-bowling allrounder Reddy, who was released from the squad in Kolkata so he could play in India A's limited-overs series against South Africa A, was back in training, and bowled alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in the fast bowlers' net.

Axar did not bowl initially, and only joined his team-mates some 45 minutes or so into the session.

None of this necessarily points to India's possible selection. Players have their own individual preferences for what kind of training they do, and how much, leading into games.