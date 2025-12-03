Harshit Rana reprimanded, handed demerit point, for Dewald Brevis send off
Harshit Rana had aggressively pointed to the dressing room after getting rid of Dewald Brevis in the first India vs South Africa ODI
Harshit Rana has been pulled up and has had a demerit point added to his disciplinary record for his gesture at Dewald Brevis after dismissing the batter, which was a breach of the ICC's code of conduct, in the first India vs South Africa ODI in Ranchi on Sunday.
In a statement on Wednesday, the day of the second ODI, ICC said Rana's gesture "breached Article 2.5" of the code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter". It was Rana's first offence in a 24-month period.
A level 1 breach such as this carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
The incident took place in the 22nd over of South Africa's chase of India's 349, when Rana dismissed Brevis caught at deep point by Ruturaj Gaikwad and pointed in the direction of the dressing room.
Brevis fell at a crucial juncture in the game when South Africa were 130 in the 22nd over and he was in a strong-looking partnership with Matthew Breetzke, who was South Africa's top-scorer with 72. Rana had earlier sent back Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock and finished with 3 for 65. Virat Kohli had earlier scored 135 in 120 balls - a record 52nd ODI century for him - to headline India's batting effort after South Africa had won the toss and inserted them.
Rana admitted to the offence after the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.