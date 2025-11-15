CSK set to release Conway and Ravindra

Ravindra made 191 runs at a strike rate of 128.18 and Conway scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 131.09. It is understood that the CSK think tank opted to release both batters considering they have decided to invest in the development of the young batters that were added to the squad late last season. That includes South Africa batter Dewald Brevis as well as the uncapped Indian pair of Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, who are likely to be part of the XI for IPL 2026.