CSK set to release Conway and Ravindra

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings
(CSK) are set to release their pair of left-hand New Zealand batters Devon Conway
and Rachin Ravindra
ahead of the auction for IPL 2026
. While Conway was picked for INR 6.25 crore at the auction last year, CSK got Ravindra back via the right-to-match card option for INR 4 crore. Both players were expected to play a critical role in CSK's top order but both struggled through IPL 2025, where CSK finished last with just four wins.
Ravindra made 191 runs at a strike rate of 128.18 and Conway scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 131.09. It is understood that the CSK think tank opted to release both batters considering they have decided to invest in the development of the young batters that were added to the squad late last season. That includes South Africa batter Dewald Brevis as well as the uncapped Indian pair of Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, who are likely to be part of the XI for IPL 2026.
Both Conway and Ravindra have only played for CSK in the IPL. Conway was part of the team since 2022, and scored 672 runs at a strike rate close to 140 in IPL 2023, which CSK won. Ravindra came on board in 2024, a season in which he struck at 160.86, which was much superior than his T20 career strike rate of 139.78.
CSK have now let go of three overseas players from their squad of 2025 - apart from the New Zealand duo, Sam Curran has been traded out
, along with Ravindra Jadeja, to Rajasthan Royals.