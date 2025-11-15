Stats - Babar ends 83-innings wait, equals Saeed Anwar's mark

Babar Azam's century in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Friday came after a lo-o-o-ong wait for a three-figure score in international cricket. Just how long, though? That, and other statistical highlights from the game are right here.

83 - Consecutive innings without a hundred in international cricket for - Consecutive innings without a hundred in international cricket for Babar Azam before his unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka on Friday. His previous hundred in any format for Pakistan came in August 2023 , when he scored 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup.

Eighty-one of those 83 innings were while batting in the top four, the second-longest such streak for a Pakistan batter. Mohammad Rizwan didn't score a hundred for 82 consecutive innings while batting in the top four between 2021 and 2023.

20 - Hundreds for Babar in ODI cricket, the - Hundreds for Babar in ODI cricket, the joint-highest for Pakistan alongside Saeed Anwar.

136 - Innings Babar needed to get to 20 ODI hundreds, the third-quickest to get there. - Innings Babar needed to get to 20 ODI hundreds, the third-quickest to get there. Hashim Amla is the fastest with 108 innings, while Virat Kohli achieved it in 133 innings. Anwar, for the record, needed 243 innings.

Babar holds the record for being the quickest to 7, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 ODI hundreds.

8 - Hundreds for Babar in ODIs in Pakistan, - Hundreds for Babar in ODIs in Pakistan, the highest , going past Mohammad Yousuf's tally of seven. Babar's eight ODI hundreds at home have come in just 31 innings.

4 - Specialist batters with a century-less streak as long as Babar's in men's internationals (with a minimum of 20 innings in each format in that period). During his century drought, Babar batted 33 times in ODIs, 26 times in T20Is, and 24 times in Test cricket.

Kohli also had a streak of 83 innings without a century between 2019 and 2022 , while Suresh Raina went 123 straight innings without a century between 2010 and 2014 . Malcolm Waller did not score a hundred in his 131 innings at the international level.

Pakistan's Umar Akmal, who was picked as a wicketkeeper occasionally, went 144 consecutive innings without a century between 2009 and 2014, while Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman, who was selected as an all-rounder at times, had a century-less streak of 112 innings between 2014 and 2019.

40 - Number of century partnerships involving Babar in ODIs. Only one batter has been part of more century stands for Pakistan in the format - Inzamam-ul-Haq, with 41.