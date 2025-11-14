LSG set to retain Mayank but will release Bishnoi, Miller, Akash Deep

Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, It is understood that LSG have also decided to retain most of their core set of players including Rishabh Pant Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni . Among the bowlers set to be retained are mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi, who finished as LSG's highest-wicket taker in his maiden IPL. The retention list is also set to include India fast bowler Avesh Khan along with uncapped batters Abdul Samad and Himmat Singh along with India allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed. Among the uncapped bowlers to be retained are left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav and M Siddharth.

Mayank, who underwent back surgery post 2025 IPL, was among the most critical questions LSG had to deal with during the retention exercise. The Delhi fast bowler, who forced his way to get an international debut last year, with his ability to shoot speeds in the vicinity of the 150kmph-mark consistently, was among the three players LSG had retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction, for INR 11 crore. Mayank, who bagged two Player-of-the-Match awards in IPL 2024, though, played just two matches in the 2025 season before a back injury ruled him out.

Mayank, 23, is currently doing his rehab and is understood to resume bowling soon and is expected to bowl at at least 85% capacity by next February with the aim of getting fully ready come IPL. For LSG his lack of bowling was the critical question, but the think tank, which includes Tom Moody (director of cricket), Justin Langer (head coach) and former India bowling coach Bharat Arun (head of talent), is understood to have agreed it was worth retaining Mayank.

Bishnoi, 25, was originally picked by LSG before IPL 2022 for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player. In 2022, when LSG made the playoffs, Bishnoi picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44. A year later, now an international, Bishnoi bagged 16 scalps at an economy rate of 7.74 and played a role in LSG reaching the playoffs once again.

Bishnoi was retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction for INR 11 crore. However, in the last two seasons, Bishnoi returned below-par bowling figures. In 2024 he took 10 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.77; in 2025 he bagged just nine wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.83. Overall for LSG , Bishnoi picked 48 wickets in 53 innings at an economy rate of 8.80 while never winning once the Player-of-the-Match award.

It is learnt that it was his inability to develop into a consistent match-winner is what prompted the LSG think tank to release Bishnoi. The legspinner, who has featured in 42 T20Is for India, is understood to have been offered as a trade option to several franchises by LSG, but there were no takers.