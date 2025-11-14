For Shanto, return to form 'a good start, nothing more'

Shanto struck his eighth Test century and his fourth as Test captain - 100 in 114 balls - on his return to the helm as Bangladesh won by an innings and 47 runs.

He had resigned from the captaincy in June after Bangladesh's series against Sri Lanka. It was a difficult time for Shanto, who was said to have felt slighted by the BCB, who didn't contact him before naming a new ODI captain. Shanto had also said at the time that he didn't believe three separate captains would serve the dressing room well. BCB president Aminul Islam convinced Shanto to return as the Test captain recently, and his first innings back was an aggressive, chanceless century.

"I think this is just a good start, nothing more than that," he said after the Test. "I have always enjoyed thinking as a batter even when I am a captain. I try to contribute as a batter, but then when I am in the field, I take my responsibility as the captain."

Shanto revealed that the first few days after leaving the Test captaincy were hard to deal with, but that he recovered well and ended up enjoying the "non-captaincy" period.

"To be very honest, the early days were tough," he said. "I did feel relaxed afterwards. I enjoyed the whole time. I spent a lot of time with my family. I also developed my skills both technically and mentally."

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a big century in his first innings back in the Test side • BCB

Bangladesh also had a big contribution from Mahmudul Hasan Joy , whose 171 in the first innings is the team's second-highest score by an opener. Mahmudul returned to the side after being dropped when he went through a lean phase.

Shanto was happy to see Mahmudul back and among the runs, and also said he was keen to see more of debutant left-arm spinner Hasan Murad , who took six wickets in the match, including four in the second innings.

"Murad was outstanding," Shanto said. "He has waited for this opportunity for a long time. He has performed in first-class cricket in every season. He has great numbers. His patience is exemplary. It was great to see. I wish he can continue to improve slowly.