Shanto reinstated as Bangladesh Test captain until end of WTC cycle

Shanto, 27, had stepped down from Test captaincy following Bangladesh's 1-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka in June, suggesting that "three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with." He had been Bangladesh's all-format captain but, earlier this year, quit the T20I role, which is now with Litton Das, and was then removed from ODI captaincy , with Mehidy Hasan Miraz given the role.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, has reinstated Shanto into his old position ahead of the two-match Test series against Ireland, starting November 11 in Sylhet.

"I feel truly honoured to continue leading the Bangladesh Test team and I am very grateful to the Board for the faith and trust they have shown in my captaincy," Shanto was quoted via a BCB press release. "Captaining my country in Test cricket is the greatest pride of my life. I will do my utmost to repay the responsibility that has been entrusted to me.

"It is a joy to lead a team that has so much talent and potential, and I believe we have an exciting and positive season ahead. We are looking forward to the upcoming series against Ireland later this month, which marks the start of a busy and important period for Bangladesh Test cricket."

"Shanto has shown composure, commitment and a deep understanding of Test cricket," BCB president Aminul Islam said. "Under his leadership, we have seen growth and belief in the team. The Board feels that continuity in leadership will serve us well as we move forward in this new Test Championship cycle."