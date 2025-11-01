Shanto reinstated as Bangladesh Test captain until end of WTC cycle
Shanto, who has led Bangladesh in 14 Tests, had stepped down from captaincy in June but will now continue
Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as Bangladesh Test captain until the conclusion of the ongoing 2025-2027 World Test Championship [WTC] cycle.
Shanto, 27, had stepped down from Test captaincy following Bangladesh's 1-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka in June, suggesting that "three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with." He had been Bangladesh's all-format captain but, earlier this year, quit the T20I role, which is now with Litton Das, and was then removed from ODI captaincy, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz given the role.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, has reinstated Shanto into his old position ahead of the two-match Test series against Ireland, starting November 11 in Sylhet.
"I feel truly honoured to continue leading the Bangladesh Test team and I am very grateful to the Board for the faith and trust they have shown in my captaincy," Shanto was quoted via a BCB press release. "Captaining my country in Test cricket is the greatest pride of my life. I will do my utmost to repay the responsibility that has been entrusted to me.
"It is a joy to lead a team that has so much talent and potential, and I believe we have an exciting and positive season ahead. We are looking forward to the upcoming series against Ireland later this month, which marks the start of a busy and important period for Bangladesh Test cricket."
Shanto, who first took over captaincy in 2023, has led Bangladesh in 14 Tests, out of which they have won four, lost nine and drawn one Test. The high point of Shanto's captaincy came in August 2024, when Bangladesh registered a 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan.
"Shanto has shown composure, commitment and a deep understanding of Test cricket," BCB president Aminul Islam said. "Under his leadership, we have seen growth and belief in the team. The Board feels that continuity in leadership will serve us well as we move forward in this new Test Championship cycle."
Bangladesh are yet to register a win in the current WTC cycle, losing one and drawing one Test so far against Sri Lanka. They are seventh on the points table, with four points after two games. The Tests against Ireland are not part of the WTC.