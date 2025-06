Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been appointed Bangladesh 's ODI captain for the next 12 months. He will take over the captaincy from the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka next month.

Mehidy's ODI appointment means Bangladesh now have three different captains in the three formats. Mehidy takes over from Najmul Hossain Shanto , who remains the Test captain, while Litton Das is the T20I captain.

"It is a huge honour for me to be entrusted with this responsibility by the board," Mehidy said. "Leading the country is a dream for any cricketer and I am grateful for the confidence the board has shown in me. I have every faith in this team. We have the talent and the belief to play fearless cricket. I want us to perform with confidence, play without inhibition and continue giving our best for the country."

Mehidy led Bangladesh in four ODIs last year when Shanto was injured, first against Afghanistan and then in the West Indies. Bangladesh lost all four games. Mehidy also stood in as Test captain in the series against West Indies, helping Bangladesh draw the second Test in Jamaica after losing the first Test. He has played 105 ODIs and is the fourth Bangladesh player to do the double of 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in the format.

"The board felt that Miraz's consistent performances with the bat and ball, his ability to fight and inspire the team and his energetic presence on and off the field make him an ideal candidate to lead the ODI side during a transitional time," the BCB's cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen said. "We believe he has the temperament and maturity to take Bangladesh forward in this format."

Abedeen said that Shanto, who was appointed Bangladesh captain in all three formats in February last year , remained in the leadership group.

"We take this opportunity to thank Shanto for the positivity and character he has demonstrated as captain," he said. "He remains very much a part of the leadership group and we know how important his batting is to the team."

Shanto led Bangladesh to four wins in 13 ODIs since 2023. Bangladesh won the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year but lost to New Zealand and Afghanistan. Bangladesh also exited the Champions Trophy in the first round earlier this year.