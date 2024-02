Shanto led impressively in the recent Tests against New Zealand, and also later during a white-ball tour of New Zealand. It is understood that the BCB had considered Shakib for the ODI captaincy, but the board went ahead with Shanto for the role after Shakib informed them of a condition in his eye

Shakib had announced before the World Cup last year that he would give up the ODI captaincy after the 50-over marquee event. He had also hinted that he was unlikely to continue in Tests but expressed his interest in leading the side during the T20 World Cup. Shakib had built an impressive T20 side in the last 12 months, notably winning against England.