Shakib diagnosed with eye condition but will continue playing cricket

After seeing an eye specialist in Singapore earlier this week, he is set to play Rangpur Riders' next game

File photo: Shakib Al Hasan is set to play in the BPL match on January 26 • BCB

Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye. It is understood the condition is unlikely to stop him from playing competitive cricket, as he is set to appear for Rangpur Riders in their BPL match against Khulna Tigers on January 26.

A BCB press release said that Shakib had reported issues with his vision, and the allrounder visited an eye specialist in Singapore earlier this week.

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye," BCB senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said. "After consulting ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye.

"It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now. CSR is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach."

Riders' opening game of the season, against Fortune Barishal , was Shakib's first in two months after he suffered a finger injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite Shakib's 2 for 16, Riders' went down by five wickets.