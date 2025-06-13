Mehidy wants to bring hope back in ODIs for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 's natural leadership qualities face a significant test as he attempts to revive Bangladesh's flagging ODI fortunes. The new captain takes over just as his team has sunk to its lowest ICC ranking in 19 years.

Mehidy's first assignment will be in Sri Lanka where Bangladesh play their hosts in three ODIs from July 8. He has said that he is targeting a series win in a country where Bangladesh has won just four out of 36 ODIs . Bangladesh will be playing 50-over cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy in February this year, where they made a swift exit after defeats to India and New Zealand.

"We want to win our first ODI series in Sri Lanka," Mehidy said at the pre-departure press conference on Friday. "The first match is very important as we haven't been playing a lot of ODI cricket lately. We didn't play many last year. It is going to be challenging as we used to playing 15-20 every year usually."

Mehidy has previous experience of leading Bangladesh in the 3-0 ODI series defeat against West Indies in December, where he was deputising for Najmul Hossain Shanto, whom he has replaced this time permanently.

"I made my captaincy debut in a different circumstance. I was the vice-captain so I had to step up as Shanto got injured. It is difficult to captain the side in that situation. It was Shanto's set-up. I just had to run the field. I gathered experience in those four ODIs but captaincy is better on a long-term basis. I will try to get the team to a good position in 12 months."

Bangladesh are scheduled to play 23 ODIs during this period. Mehidy has been one of their standout performers, with his batting improvements highlighted since the 2023 World Cup. He has also been a steady operator with his offspin, but beyond those tangible details. Bangladesh are looking to his strong temperament to tide them through this tough time. His track record in leadership positions and his ability to fight back from adversity are good signs.

A captain has to take strong decisions in tough situations. You might not get a second chance. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the new Bangladesh ODI captain

Mehidy led particularly well at the age-group level. He is the most experienced Under-19 captain of all time, with a win percentage of 62.5 in Youth ODIs. Mehidy led Bangladesh to their first appearance in the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, also winning the Player-of-the-Tournament award.

He went from cricket for boys to men in the same year, taking 19 wickets in his debut Test series against England. Mehidy settled into the senior team quickly and gained a reputation as a fast learner and an avid listener.

"I have learned a lot from my captains in the past," he said. "I will use that knowledge as the ODI captain. I have always followed how they took their decisions strongly. A captain has to take strong decisions in tough situations. You might not get a second chance. How you take the decision, is an important thing.

"I will help the younger players just like our senior players used to help us when we were starting our careers. It is now time for us to take the responsibility. I have gained a lot of experience playing for eight or nine years. Those in the dressing room must not feel he is alone, he should feel that I have others with me."

Mehidy: Those in the dressing room must not feel he is alone, he should feel that I have others with me • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Mehidy already has a high point as Bangladesh captain - a stirring Test match win over West Indies in Jamaica last November. Many of his team members were down with flu and others were battling poor form but they all rallied together to draw the series 1-1.

Mehidy was battered by bouncers and verbals in both Tests, but he fought hard against West Indies' fast bowlers. It was a short stint but it gave a window into Mehidy's style of leadership.

"The captain is responsible for the team result but he also has to perform himself," he said. "We are giving priority to the team result. We want to play together, and take Bangladesh to a better stage. We used to be a very good team, and I hope we can go back there again."

Mehidy has been a successful top- and middle-order inclusion in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup, but he is open to a change if it suits the team better.

"Runs from the top-order batters makes life easier for the middle and lower order. I want my top-order batters to do well in ODIs. It doesn't matter whether I get to bat or not, the team must win regardless. I got three fifties batting at No 4. I think there are scoring opportunities if I bat up the order. My bowling is very important so if I bat too high up the order it might affect my bowling. I want to bat in a position that benefits the team and me."

Mehidy's first real test, however, is off the field. His appointment was reportedly handled clumsily by the BCB, hours after Shanto told a press conference that he was waiting to hear from the board about the ODI captaincy. Mehidy and Shanto go back a long way, so it will be up to the pair to communicate clearly about the way forward.

"I want my top-order batters to do well in ODIs. It doesn't matter whether I get to bat or not, the team must win regardless." Mehidy Hasan Miraz

"Shanto and I have been playing together since our Under-15s," Mehidy said. "We spoke about taking Bangladesh forward, it doesn't matter who is the captain. I don't think it will have an effect in the dressing room. We are all playing for the country. These things won't bother Shanto and me. I helped him a lot during his captaincy. He will do the same. He will help me."

Shanto could feel hard done by, as he was averaging 51.27, including a century and four fifties, as the ODI captain. Bangladesh, however, won just four out of 13 games. Shakib Al Hasan, who was captain just before Shanto, also won just four out of 12 games.

Mehidy has said that he appreciates the board appointing him for an extended period - 12 months - but whether he will continue till the 2027 World Cup is a different matter. "Longer term captaincy is always ideal, but I think it is up to the board (whether the captaincy goes on till the 2027 World Cup). The thinking is to get the team out of the current struggle. We have a number of ODIs in the next 12 months. Two senior players [Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim] retired from ODIs recently so those who will get the opportunity, have to get settled in the next 12 months.