Mahmudul 'disappointed' after missing out on maiden double-hundred
The batter says the Bangladesh Tigers programme helped him regain his form
Right at the end of the third day's press conference, Matthew Humphreys was asked what could be expected from Ireland on the fourth morning. They need another 215 runs to make Bangladesh bat again and have five wickets in hand.
Humphreys saw the humour in the question. "I think me and Andy [McBrine] walk off 200 each," he said.
Ireland manager Chris Siddle then referred to Ireland's previous Test in Bangladesh, when Lorcan Tucker held back the home team that had all but checked out of their hotel on the third day.
"I remember the last time we played here in Dhaka," Siddle said. "The Bangladesh team were checking out of the hotel on the morning of day three, and they still had to come back for day four, so maybe, you never know."
Ireland can only hope for a miracle that would delay Bangladesh's charge towards a 1-0 lead. After Bangladesh declared on 587 for 8, the experienced Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz and debutant Hasan Murad reduced Ireland had Ireland on 86 for 5 at stumps.
The Bangladesh bowlers generally dominate at home, but their batting has also looked encouraging this year. The top three finally came together with Mahmudul Hasan Joy making a career-best 171 and Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque scoring 80s.
Mahmudul, though, was disappointed after missing out on a maiden double-hundred. "I'm happy to return to the Bangladesh team after quite some time," he said. "I was able to play a big innings for the team. It would have been better if it were a double-hundred. A little disappointed on that front."
Mahmudul, who was dropped from Bangladesh's previous Test series due to a long lean patch, said that his recent form in domestic cricket helped him recover his confidence.
"The NCL T20 hundred helped me boost myself more, because I performed very well there, and then I also had a good performance in the NCL four-day matches," he said. "I am trying to do the same thing here as I did there - carrying the innings. I won't do anything different. I'll just carry on in the same way I played in the last NCL."
Mahmudul said that much of his batting form recovery came in an off-season camp with the Bangladesh Tigers programme.
"I worked hard in the Tigers camp. I got a lot of help from the local coaches. [Mohammad] Ashraful bhai has just joined us. I haven't worked much with him before. He gave a couple of points. [Mohammad] Salahuddin sir knows me well. I didn't make any big changes. They just told me to play my natural game, and to keep performing the way I have been."
Mahmudul, however, fell quickly on the third morning, though Bangladesh didn't back down. Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed his eighth Test century, while Litton Das blazed his way to a neat 60.
Shanto and Litton added 98 runs at 5.49 per over during their fifth-wicket partnership. It is exactly what Bangladesh wanted from them - particularly after the top three had provided such a solid foundation.
"Shanto bhai bats very aggressively whenever he comes in," Mahmudul said. When we give a good start from the top, it becomes easy for those who bat later, like Mushfiq[ur Rahim] bhai, Shanto bhai, and others. The scoring option is very good then. I'd say his was a very good innings."
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84