Mahmudul 'disappointed' after missing out on maiden double-hundred

Right at the end of the third day 's press conference, Matthew Humphreys was asked what could be expected from Ireland on the fourth morning. They need another 215 runs to make Bangladesh bat again and have five wickets in hand.

Humphreys saw the humour in the question. "I think me and Andy [McBrine] walk off 200 each," he said.

Ireland manager Chris Siddle then referred to Ireland's previous Test in Bangladesh , when Lorcan Tucker held back the home team that had all but checked out of their hotel on the third day.

"I remember the last time we played here in Dhaka," Siddle said. "The Bangladesh team were checking out of the hotel on the morning of day three, and they still had to come back for day four, so maybe, you never know."

Mahmudul, though, was disappointed after missing out on a maiden double-hundred. "I'm happy to return to the Bangladesh team after quite some time," he said. "I was able to play a big innings for the team. It would have been better if it were a double-hundred. A little disappointed on that front."

Najmul Hossain Shanto completed his century in 112 balls • Bangladesh Cricket Board

Mahmudul, who was dropped from Bangladesh's previous Test series due to a long lean patch, said that his recent form in domestic cricket helped him recover his confidence.

"The NCL T20 hundred helped me boost myself more, because I performed very well there, and then I also had a good performance in the NCL four-day matches," he said. "I am trying to do the same thing here as I did there - carrying the innings. I won't do anything different. I'll just carry on in the same way I played in the last NCL."

Mahmudul said that much of his batting form recovery came in an off-season camp with the Bangladesh Tigers programme.

"I worked hard in the Tigers camp. I got a lot of help from the local coaches. [Mohammad] Ashraful bhai has just joined us. I haven't worked much with him before. He gave a couple of points. [Mohammad] Salahuddin sir knows me well. I didn't make any big changes. They just told me to play my natural game, and to keep performing the way I have been."

Shanto and Litton added 98 runs at 5.49 per over during their fifth-wicket partnership. It is exactly what Bangladesh wanted from them - particularly after the top three had provided such a solid foundation.