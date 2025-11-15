Batting in focus for deflated West Indies as they come up against red-hot New Zealand

West Indies' tour of New Zealand began with the hosts winning the five-match T20I series 3-1. Now, the focus shifts to the ODIs. There is more at stake for West Indies, who will want to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup after missing out on the last edition. Here are some of the key aspects to watch out for in the series:

New Zealand's hot run of form

New Zealand have been enjoying a good run of form in ODIs: since the start of 2025, they have played three series at home and won all of them, losing just one of the nine matches. Their last two series at home - against Pakistan and England - were 3-0 whitewashes.

In February, they had won a tri-series in Pakistan that also involved South Africa, winning all their games. That was a precursor to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE, where New Zealand finished runners-up , losing only their two games against India, including the final.

New Zealand's pace threat

West Indies' faced trial by spin in their recent ODI series in Bangladesh , but it will be a complete turnaround as they will now face a different challenge altogether.

During New Zealand's most recent ODI outing, also at home, England were bowled out under 225 on all three occasions, with fast bowlers taking 27 of the 30 wickets to fall.

Blair Tickner , who came into that series as an injury replacement for Kyle Jamieson, led the charts with eight wickets while Zak Foulkes and Jacob Duffy took seven apiece.

While West Indies may feel more comfortable taking on quicker bowling than spinners, they will still need to be ready for a high-quality attack that will be raring to carry on the momentum gathered against England.

Blair Tickner finished the series against England with eight wickets • Getty Images

Seales key for West Indies

With injuries to Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jediah Blades, the responsibility will fall on Jayden Seales to lead a relatively inexperienced West Indies pace attack.

Matthew Forde has played just 13 ODIs, while Johann Layne and fast-bowling allrounder Shamar Springer have received their maiden call-ups

Allrounder Justin Greaves has bowled in just nine of his 18 ODIs and picked just six wickets, so he will likely be expected to play just a holding role with the ball.

With a batting line-up that is still unsettled, West Indies know the onus will be on the bowlers to a lot of the heavy lifting in the series.

John Campbell is set to return to the ODI side after six years • Getty Images

Will the West Indies batters stand up?

It has long been the case for West Indies that they pick promising batters who show sparks at the international level, but fail to maintain consistency.

Keacy Carty in ODIs has been among the ones to deliver on their promise, with four centuries and five fifties, but two of those centuries came against Ireland. He has not crossed fifty in his last seven innings.

Alick Athanaze returned to the ODI setup in the Bangladesh tour after being dropped at the end of last year, and showed good application to get starts in testing conditions, but needs to begin converting those starts.

Amir Jangoo began his ODI career with a century on debut, but failed in the three ODIs against Ireland and the one game he got in England.