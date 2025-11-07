Henry returns for West Indies ODIs, Tickner retains his spot

Henry, who missed the final two ODIs against England due to a calf strain, has been undergoing a "planned conditioning and rehabilitation block" to prepare for the ODI series, as well as the subsequent three-Test series in December.

Blair Tickner , who was an injury replacement for Kyle Jamieson for the England series, has also retained his spot despite Jamieson's return to action. Tickner took eight wickets in two matches against England.

The pace bowling group also includes Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith, while captain Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, and Rachin Ravindra will handle spin duties.

Several players remain unavailable due to injury, including Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring). The NZC stated in a release that Kane Williamson , who is recovering from a groin injury, has not been considered for the ODI series and will focus on preparing for the Test series, which begins on December 2.

Blair Tickner was impressive against England • Getty Images

"Matt is a vital member of this group and the senior leader of our pace attack, so it'll be great to have him back for both the ODIs and Tests," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said of Henry. "He will be fresh and fit after a good rest, and we know he will be raring to go ahead of what promises to be a big five weeks with both the white and red ball."

Walter also praised Tickner's recent form, saying, "Ticks was outstanding against England, and we're pleased to keep rewarding players who step up when called upon."

Looking ahead to the West Indies challenge, Walter said: "They're always a dangerous side, with players who can turn a game in an instant. It's an important series for us as we continue to develop and grow in the format."

The New Zealand squad will gather in Christchurch on November 14. The team will be keen to extend their streak of ten consecutive home ODI series wins, following last month's 3-0 clean sweep over England.

Meanwhile, the ongoing five-match T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies is currently tied 1-1 after two games.

New Zealand squad for West Indies ODI