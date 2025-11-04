'Boult-ish' Foulkes is adding breadth to New Zealand's pace depth

In his first ODI bowling innings in Mount Maunganui against England last month, Foulkes made the world sit up and take notice of his swing, more specifically his late swing, when he stormed through the defences of Joe Root with a hooping inswinger in his first over. It was full, but not a drive ball, and veered back in late to make a world-class batter look like an amateur. The wind was blowing from left to right and Foulkes harnessed it to his advantage like Southee and Boult used to do back in the day. Then, in the third ODI in Wellington , Foulkes bested Root with another booming inswinger, this one rapping his pads.

Foulkes made a huge impact in New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of England, coming away with seven wickets in three innings at an average of 14.42 and economy rate of 5.05. Only Blair Tickner took more wickets than Foulkes.

Foulkes' stock ball to the right-hand batter is the inswinger and to the left-hand batter, it's the outswinger. After his 4 for 41 in the first ODI, Oram was so impressed with Foulkes that he likened his skills to Boult's.

"It's his talent and composure," Oram said. "We know he can swing it at a decent enough pace - mid-130s - and he's got a bit of a funky release point, which is a bit different for batters to get used to. The fact that he swings it and swings it late is so handy and you saw that ball to Root that went late through the gate and also to left-handers. It's tough to play, almost Trent Boult-ish with the swing away from the lefties to play and when he gets it right, it's hard for batters to overcome."

Late swing is Foulkes' forte, according to former New Zealand batter and current Canterbury head coach Peter Fulton , who has had a front-row seat to Foulkes' rise from domestic cricket to the New Zealand team.

"His action is just a little bit unusual - he doesn't quite bowl off the wrong foot, but I think just the nature of his action means he rushes on to guys a bit quicker than probably what the speed gun shows" Peter Fulton on Zak Foulkes

"Look, he swings the ball late, which is a really good attribute to have," Fulton tells ESPNcricinfo. "Probably, there's not too many players in international cricket that swing it into the right-hander the way or as much as what he does. So I guess that gives him a little bit of an advantage because it's not that common."

Foulkes usually operates in the lower 130-kph range, but has the tendency to get the ball to skid off the pitch and hit the bat hard.

"Probably the other advantage he has is his action is just a little bit unusual - he doesn't quite bowl off the wrong foot, but I think just the nature of his action means he rushes on to guys a bit quicker than probably what the speed gun shows," Fulton says. "So yeah, he's certainly a little bit quicker than probably what he appears to be."

There was a bit of a running gag that Foulkes could only dismiss left-hand batters - "[Mitchell] Santner was leading that charge," Foulkes had joked at a press conference - but the twin dismissals of Root provided ample proof of his ability against right-hand batters.

Zak Foulkes can bat too, but hasn't got too many chances to prove that internationally yet • AFP/Getty Images

"There's strengths and weaknesses for every bowler," Fulton says. "He's been very, very dangerous to left-handers [in domestic cricket], especially with the ball swinging from around the wicket. But there's no reason why he can't be equally as threatening to right-handers. He's got Joe Root twice now, who is obviously one of the top batsmen in the world. So, Zak is certainly not a one-trick pony."

In his first full Super Smash season, Foulkes was entrusted with the responsibility of bowling the difficult overs and he responded by emerging as Canterbury's joint-highest wicket-taker, with 12 strikes at an economy rate of 7.36 in their run to the final . Two years on, he took a match haul of nine wickets on Test debut in Zimbabwe and made a striking impression against England in his first ODI innings.

Club and T20 stints in England have contributed to his development as a bowler. Besides playing for Warwickshire and Durham in the T20 Blast, Foulkes has turned out for Lytham, a club that Fulton had also played for in the past, as an overseas professional.

"I have no doubt in the next two or three years, if he gets those opportunities with the bat, then hopefully he can be the guy that maybe bats at seven in all three forms for New Zealand" Peter Fulton on Zak Foulkes' batting

"It [playing in England] definitely helped," Foulkes said at his press conference after the first ODI against England. "Just being around the type of guys like... played a few games with Jacob Bethell a couple of years ago and played with Matt Potts at Durham. Familiar with a few players, which is cool, and you just learn as much as possible from those guys and hopefully holds me in good stead to go forward."

Foulkes hails from a cricketing family - his father Glen and his brothers Liam and Robbie have all represented Canterbury country. Robbie also played for New Zealand in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Fulton reckons that Foulkes' time away from his family in New Zealand and taking on the responsibility as an overseas professional in England have also shaped Foulkes as a person.

"It was probably just a good life experience for him to be away from friends and family," Fulton says. "I suppose, you have to sort of stand on your own two feet. I was happy to obviously send him to a club where I knew people and knew he was going to have a good experience. Then he picked up some county opportunities with Warwickshire and with the [Birmingham] Bears. So, those sorts of experiences have probably also helped him as a cricketer. I'm sure it's definitely helped him as he's made that transition to international cricket."

Foulkes is also a capable batter. He had slotted in at No. 3 for St Andrew's College in the Gillette Cup, a one-day competition for secondary schools boys, before bowling became his primary skill. In the third ODI against England in Wellington, he showed his batting chops with an unbeaten 14 off 24 from No. 9, which helped seal New Zealand's 3-0 series win. Fulton believes that Foulkes' ceiling is so high that he can bat at No. 7 and become an all-format player for New Zealand in the future.

Ben Foulkes' emergence will give New Zealand's selectors a happy headache when the likes of Will O'Rourke, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears and Adam Milne are back • Getty Images

"I think all through age-group cricket and high school cricket, Zak was probably more of a batsman," Fulton says. "He probably bowled medium pace. He finished school and maybe just got a little bit fitter and stronger and decided to run in a little bit harder and try to bowl a bit quicker. Yeah, the part about his game that really excites me is his batting; there's a lot of potential there.

"He's shown glimpses of that at first-class level for Canterbury, but he just hasn't had the opportunities in international cricket yet. I have no doubt in the next two or three years, if he gets those opportunities with the bat, then hopefully he can be the guy that maybe bats at seven in all three forms for New Zealand."

Foulkes' immediate challenge is a five-match T20I series against West Indies, who are coming off a 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh in Bangladesh.

"They [West Indies] are obviously a great team and they have been in Bangladesh recently," Foulkes said on the eve of the first T20I in Auckland. "We know they're going to come pretty hard with the bat, especially in this T20 stuff. Things I'm expecting as well, which is quite cool."