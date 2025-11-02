New Zealand's pace depth maintains formidable home record

Henry featured in the first game in Mount Maunganui, where he started the home side's hold over England's brittle top order alongside Zak Foulkes , before exiting through injury. The rest were sidelined before it started. New Zealand still won 3-0. It continued a formidable home record: since losing 4-1 to India in 2019, they have won 25 out of 29 ODIs

Captain Mitchell Santner admitted the toss was a huge factor in Wellington (Harry Brook was equally quick to bemoan the fact he hadn't won any in the series) but that shouldn't detract from what was an impressive show of depth from New Zealand.

Blair Tickner , in a comeback story full of emotion and resilience, finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series, Foulkes had what could prove a breakout week and Jacob Duffy added further rewards to his impressive white-ball record.

Only Nathan Smith, with two wickets and an economy rate of 6.82, perhaps ended the series with a question mark but he could make his T20I debut against West Indies , having been included in that squad alongside the fit-again Jamieson.

"[The depth] certainly has been tested," head coach Rob Walter said. "I think at one stage we were six or seven of our seamers down, which is a great testament to the depth, to be honest. More importantly to the individuals that have stepped in, I think often we don't see the work that the guys not playing are doing, trying to get ready and wait for the opportunity.

"In this instance, Zak has been one of those guys. Ticks has been one of those guys, being in and being out for over two years and working away at his craft to hopefully get another opportunity, which he gets and then he just sort of rises to it and does it with a smile on his face.

Kyle Jamieson has recovered to be part of the squad for the T20Is against West Indies • Getty Images

"So we pride ourselves on our domestic competitions to be fair and the strength of them and the way that players can come from there and into the international circuit, whilst we understand it is obviously of a higher level that they can come in and the group pulls them in and allows them to just be themselves.

"The depth is there. We're certainly not resting on it because with international cricket, as we've seen, we're getting tested with a lot of players in and out, injuries sneaking in here and there. So it's certainly something we're paying attention to."

Henry (calf/workload management), Ferguson (hamstring), Milne (ankle) and Sears (hamstring) remain sidelined for the T20Is against West Indies alongside Finn Allen (foot) and Glenn Phillips (groin).

"Kyle's been back bowling this week and is tracking nicely for this series," Walter said. "Nathan's made an impressive start to his international career in the Test and ODI formats and we back him to do the job if he gets his T20 chance in this series.

"Matt has played every game [for New Zealand] since the tour to Zimbabwe in July - so it's the right moment for him to have a short break and the fact he will also get some time to rehab his calf is another upside."

Daryl Mitchell was named Player of the Series for the ODIs against England • Getty Images

With the bat, New Zealand had wobbles in each of their three chases against England, significantly so in the final game where Foulkes and Tickner carried them across the line. When the series was live, Daryl Mitchell led the way with two unbeaten half-centuries while Santner had a significant impact with a strike rate 123.94, which included putting a six onto the roof of Sky Stadium in Wellington.

"It means a hell of a lot to play for New Zealand, so for me, any time I get to be in those moments and help us win those little moments, which create big ones, it's good fun," Mitchell, who was named Player of the Series, said. "It's really pleasing to win a series and to win it in the way we have, and hopefully it creates momentum heading into the rest of the summer."

Will Young, who only made six runs in three innings, will be looking over his shoulder and Tom Latham had a lean series with 36 runs too.

New Zealand play a further three-match ODI series against West Indies later this month following the five T20Is, which begin in Auckland on November 5.

New Zealand T20I squad vs West Indies