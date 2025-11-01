Stats - A series of woe for England's top order in New Zealand
Stats highlights from New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of England in the ODI series
10 Consecutive bilateral ODI series wins at home for New Zealand since losing to India in January 2019 - the second longest winning streak in men's ODIs after South Africa's 17 consecutive series wins between 2002 and 2007. New Zealand surpassed England's streak of nine series wins between 2016 and 2020.
2 Instances of New Zealand whitewashing England in a series of three or more matches across formats. The previous instance was also in a three-match ODI series at home in 1983.
10 Consecutive defeats for England in ODIs away from home, their longest losing streak.
22.3 Strike rate of New Zealand's bowlers in the series against England, the second best for any team in a men's ODI series or tournament where they took at least 30 wickets. South Africa's bowlers had a strike rate of 21.5 against Zimbabwe in a three-match series in 2018.
New Zealand's fast bowlers took 26 wickets against England at a strike rate of 19.8, the best for any team in a series or tournament for a minimum of 20 wickets.
84 Runs scored by England's top four across the three ODIs in New Zealand - the fewest by any team's top four in a men's ODI series or tournament where they batted at least three times. The previous lowest was 89 by Bangladesh in the 1988 Asia Cup.
England's top three scored 58 - Jamie Smith (18), Ben Duckett (11) and Joe Root (29) - in the three ODIs. Only one team has had fewer runs in an ODI series or tournament (minimum of three matches), while playing with the same top three: 46 by Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (40), Junaid Siddique (1) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5) in the 2009 Tri-Nation Tournament in Bangladesh.
104 Runs added by England for their first four wickets in this series, having lost their fourth wicket at scores of 10, 63 and 31 in the three matches - the fewest runs added by a team for their first four wickets in a men's ODI series or tournament (minimum of three games).
156 Runs scored by Jamie Overton are the most in a three-match series while batting at No. 8 or lower, going past Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 141 runs against India in 2022.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo