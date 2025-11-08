Jacob Duffy makes big impact at small Eden Park

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy had figures of 8-1-40-3 across the first two T20Is against West Indies in Auckland - a big plus for New Zealand on the small straight boundaries at Eden Park.

Opener Brandon King tried to access the small boundary over mid-off in the first over of West Indies' chase of 208 in the second T20I, but Duffy denied him with an outswinger that wasn't full enough and found his outside edge. When Shai Hope, the half-centurion from the first T20I , attempted the same, Duffy got the ball to move away further and beat the outside edge.

Duffy's first nine balls in the powerplay were all dots after which a fumble in the infield allowed a single. In his third over in the powerplay, Duffy almost had Alick Athanaze chop an inswinger pitched on an in-between length back onto his stumps.

Nothing full. Nothing wide. Swing both ways. And the deliveries that went straight on were so tight that batters couldn't take liberties against them.

On most days, Duffy's new-ball spell might have been enough for New Zealand to defend 207. But on Thursday , West Indies' power-hitters mounted a late charge. Duffy was needed again at the death.

When West Indies required 30 off 12 balls, Duffy conceded back-to-back boundaries to Rovman Powell in dewy conditions at the start of the 19th over. But he managed to regroup and conceded just four runs off the last four balls. A bumper flew past Matthew Forde's head while a yorker was squirted to short fine leg for a single.

While operating with the new ball is Duffy's stronger suit, he can also do a job at the death. With a number of New Zealand's first-choice fast bowlers on the sidelines, including Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, Duffy displayed skill and composure to spearhead a young and inexperienced attack. Since April 2024, Duffy has been New Zealand highest wicket-taker, with 36 strikes, and second-most economical bowler for a minimum of 200 balls bowled in the format. Mitchell Santner, the most economical New Zealand bowler during this period and the captain, was impressed.

"Duff has been excellent in the last two years," Santner said after the first T20I against West Indies. "He has taken every opportunity that has gone his way and he's probably the leader of the pack at the moment, especially in T20 and even in white-ball with Matt Henry as well. I mean three in the powerplay is never a tough gig but he made it look easy. You come up against very strong power-hitters - Rovman Powell, [Romario] Shepherd and [Jason] Holder..."

Mitchell Santner: "Duff has been excellent in the last two years" • AFP/Getty Images

"I've played a lot of cricket, albeit not at international level but domestically," Duffy said. "So, that definitely helps. It's the same game but just that you're playing against better players, so that is good. I think we all get along very well as a bowling unit and at the same time, we've got very different skillsets.

"Whenever you look at me, KJ [Kyle Jamieson], Foulkesy [Zak Foulkes] and Smudge [Nathan Smith] on the sidelines, we all do quite different things and we help each other out in our own way. But, at the end of the day, the boys are going to put their own game plan into place but, no, we are all feeding off each other and we're all helping each other out."