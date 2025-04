Jacob Duffy rises to No. 1 in T20I bowling rankings

Duffy picked up 13 wickets in five games at an average of 8.38, which also included a career-best of 4 for 14 , to help New Zealand seal the series 4-1. He rose four spots, crossing Hosein, Varun Chakaravarthy, Adil Rashid and Wanindu Hasaranga to get to the top. This is Duffy's first No.1 ranking in any format. He is also the first New Zealand player to hold the top spot in men's T20I bowling rankings since Ish Sodhi in 2018.