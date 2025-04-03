Jacob Duffy rises to No. 1 in T20I bowling rankings
He takes the top spot from West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein after his 13 wickets in five matches against Pakistan
New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy is the new No. 1 men's T20I bowler. Duffy takes the top spot from West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein following his superb returns during New Zealand's T20Is against Pakistan at home.
Duffy picked up 13 wickets in five games at an average of 8.38, which also included a career-best of 4 for 14, to help New Zealand seal the series 4-1. He rose four spots, crossing Hosein, Varun Chakaravarthy, Adil Rashid and Wanindu Hasaranga to get to the top. This is Duffy's first No.1 ranking in any format. He is also the first New Zealand player to hold the top spot in men's T20I bowling rankings since Ish Sodhi in 2018.
Duffy made his T20I debut for New Zealand in 2020 and has 32 wickets in 23 games.
In the batting charts, Duffy's team-mate Tim Seifert has climbed five spots up to No. 8. Seifert scored a total of 249 runs in five matches against Pakistan at an average of 62.25. Seifert also scored his career-best of 97* in the fifth T20I in the 129 chase. Seifert's opening partner Finn Allen gained one place to move to 15th in the batting rankings. Australia batter Travis Head retains his No. 1 position on this list, with India's Abhishek Sharma and England's Phil Salt at No. 2 and 3, respectively.
Among allrounders, New Zealand's James Neesham jumped 14 places to 30th on the list following some solid efforts against Pakistan, which also included a career-best 5 for 22 in the fifth T20I.