Pope hopes No.3 scrutiny can bring out his best for Ashes

The debate as to who will bat No.3 for England in the first Ashes Test has been all but been settled with Ollie Pope' s standout performance in the warm-up match against England Lions locking up his familiar spot for Friday's opener in Perth.

Scores of 100 and 90 saw Pope emerge from Lilac Hills in credit, hurdling the challenge put forward by Jacob Bethell , who scored 3 and 70. Named in the England side for the warm-up match while Bethell was carded three for the Lions, Pope was comfortably the best batter on show across both innings. He looked more composed, and authoritative, even if this match was a far cry from the intensity the tourists will experience at the Optus Stadium from November 21.

"I respect the decision they've made," Pope said. "If they think that's the right thing for the team going forward, and obviously Brooky captaining the one-day stuff and the T20 stuff as well, then that's absolutely fine by me and I respect the decision they've made."

Perhaps spurred on further by the loss of an official leadership role, Pope reinforced his reliability on the eve of the biggest Ashes series in generations. Along with an accomplished body of work at No.3 - averaging 41.60 from 57 innings since the promotion up the order, while scoring eight of his nine career centuries - he feels confident this week has ended speculation, in his favour.

"I hope so," Pope said, when asked if he had ended the debate. "I've got so used to those conversations being had (about the No.3 position). I don't go looking for them but it's pretty hard to avoid sometimes. I'm so used to seeing it, I've just learned to focus on my game.

"I'm just trying to become a better player each time I step out and that's all I can do. Fingers crossed to get the nod, but all the trust is in those guys and I respect the decision they make."

Pope revealed he had made a few technical tweaks which he was workshopping this week, though was unwilling to disclose what they were ahead of the series. However, he did acknowledge the challenge posed by Bethell had narrowed his focus.

Both have been pitted against one another since Bethell impressed on his maiden tour of New Zealand in 2024. That opportunity was ultimately provided by Pope, who ceded the No.3 position so he could bat lower and keep wicket after an injury to Jordan Cox in the lead-up to the series, with Jamie Smith on paternity leave.

It was a selfless act from Pope that, in hindsight, looked a grave error. But he believes dealing with the extra scrutiny and fighting for his place will serve him well. Amid the huge clamour for Bethell to start against India last summer, Pope struck 106 in his first innings of the series.

"It's been good for me that I've learnt that, under the most pressure, I've been able to deliver, especially in that Headingley Test. I know that I can learn how to deal with that and get the best out of myself at times.

"Everyone wants to be the first name on the team sheet, that's pretty clear. But at the same time we're playing international sport. I've got to remind myself of that at times - there's always going to be someone on your heel if you haven't quite scored the volume of runs that you would have liked.

"I'll try and use the pressure I'm under to get the best out of myself. I think I'm a far better player than I was the last time I came out to Australia. I've got those experiences behind me and I know how I want to go about it. So fingers crossed that I can deliver with a lot of runs."

In truth, Pope only really had one way to go after that last tour. A torturous 2021-22 campaign saw him average 11.16 from six innings. He played the first two Tests before being axed, only to be brought back for the last match in Hobart, which Australia won to confirm a 4-0 hammering.

Can Pope make this tour count? Time will tell, but the signs are promising. He has faith in the batting improvements he is keeping close to his chest, and, for the first time in a year, has certainty over his place. He may also enjoy the liberation of not having to wonder if he might have to captain, in the event Stokes gets injured, having done so five times in the space of 12 months. Whatever happens, he is raring to go again.