Suryavanshi scores joint-third fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi, at 14 years and 232 days, also became the youngest man to score a hundred for a national representative team at senior level. It was a record previously held by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, who was 16 years and 171 days old when he scored 111* for Bangladesh A against Zimbabwe A in a first-class match in 2005.

Suryavanshi was dropped first ball but made full use of his second life, hammering 11 fours and 15 sixes in his knock before getting out in the 13th over. He finished with a strike rate of 342.85, the fourth highest for a score of 100 or more in men's T20s.

"It was just my natural game and it's the T20 format so I wanted to back my own game," Suryavanshi said after his knock. "I was dropped first ball but I just thought I didn't want to change my intent because we needed a big score on this ground. The wicket was good and the boundary was small. So I was trying to back my shots."

He credited his father for helping him stay focused during games. "Because of how he was strict with me since childhood. Earlier, I used to think why is he being so strict. But now I understand that the benefit of those things can be seen on the ground, that he didn't let me get distracted and kept me focused on cricket and made sure that I keep working hard," Suryavanshi said. "So I will say that whatever I have, it is thanks to my father."

He also played down talk of feeling pressure, despite drawing attention at a young age. "There is no pressure. Because the fans have come to support," he said. "And after going to the ground, the field outside the ground doesn't come to mind. Then my focus is on playing the ball."