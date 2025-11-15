Rehan Ahmed ruled out of England Lions tour

Legspinner Rehan batted at No. 5 for the Lions, making 16 off 41 balls on day one before becoming one of six wickets for England captain, Ben Stokes. He played no part with the ball, or in the Lions' second innings, with the ECB announcing afterwards that he would return home to begin his recovery.

Rehan had signed up to play for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2025-26 BBL , but the BBC reported that the injury was not expected to impact his involvement in the competition, which starts in a month's time.

England Lions are scheduled to play another four-day match at Lilac Hill, against a Cricket Australia XI, next week, before a one-off unofficial Test against Australia A in December. The Lions are also expected to be involved in a pink-ball tour game between England and the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra between the first and second Ashes Tests.