Anderson says 'weak' Australia are still Ashes favourites

James Anderson , England's record-breaking former fast bowler, believes that Australia will start next week's Ashes as favourites, although he agrees with his former opening partner, Stuart Broad, that the hosts are at their "weakest" since England's victory Down Under in 2010-11.

Anderson claimed 24 wickets in that series victory 15 years ago, but has been involved in three subsequent Ashes tours, in which England have won none and lost 13, with two draws. For that reason, he is reluctant to envisage a complete turnaround in fortunes on this campaign.

"I just think that Australia have been so strong, and so consistent in their team selection over the last 10 years, that this probably is their weakest team [in the last 15 years]," Anderson told TNT Sports, for whom has been announced as a pundit. "I think they probably just edge out England in terms of being favourites, but I don't think there's much in it. It's a tough one to call, so I'd say Australia, just."

Compared to England's previous visits, however, Australia are a potentially unsettled line-up, with little clarity about their batting order, the prospect of a debutant opener in Jake Weatherald, and the absence of their captain Pat Cummins for at least the first Test.

"There are doubts around who's going to bat in the top three, Pat Cummins missing is huge, for at least the first Test," Anderson added. "I just think that there are question marks there, definitely, and there are cracks that England could potentially expose.