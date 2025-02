Injured Coetzee out of Champions Trophy; South Africa name six uncapped players for first ODI of tri-series

The series is of great significance to the three participating teams, since it will be their last set of games before the Champions Trophy is played in Pakistan (with India's matches to be held in Dubai) from February 19. Of South Africa's squad members for the big eight-team tournament, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen will not play any part in the tri-series. They will leave for Pakistan on February 14, the same day as the tri-series final in Karachi.