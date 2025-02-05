Injured Coetzee out of Champions Trophy; South Africa name six uncapped players for first ODI of tri-series

Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the ODI tri-series in Pakistan as well as the Champions Trophy after experiencing tightness in his groin while bowling at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria on Wednesday.* Before the latest setback, a left-hamstring injury had restricted Coetzee's SA20 to just one appearance.

"Following further assessment by the Proteas medical team, it was determined that the symptoms posed an increased risk of significant injury at a higher bowling load required for the upcoming 50-over matches," CSA said in a release. Corbin Bosch and Lutho Sipamla are the frontrunners to replace him.

Earlier in the day, South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter named the 12-member squad, which included Coetzee, for the first match of the tri-series, against New Zealand, in Lahore on February 10. It has as many as six uncapped players, but that will change as the SA20 ends over the coming weekend.

Tri-series schedule Feb 8 - Pak vs NZ in Lahore

Feb 10 - NZ vs SA in Lahore

Feb 12 - Pak vs SA in Karachi

Feb 14 - Final in Karachi

All games apart from NZ vs SA to be day-nighters

Players will be added to the squad following the SA20 Eliminator between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings on February 5, CSA said in a statement, adding that Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen would be available for South Africa's second ODI of the series, against Pakistan on February 12 in Karachi, and the squad for the remainder of the series would be announced on February 9 after the SA20 final.

The series is of great significance to the three participating teams, since it will be their last set of games before the Champions Trophy is played in Pakistan (with India's matches to be held in Dubai) from February 19. Of South Africa's squad members for the big eight-team tournament, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen will not play any part in the tri-series. They will leave for Pakistan on February 14, the same day as the tri-series final in Karachi.

South Africa, in Group B at the Champions Trophy, will open their campaign on the third day of competition, against Afghanistan in Karachi. The others in their group are Australia and England.

The 11 players for the first ODI, including captain Temba Bavuma and the support staff, will leave for Lahore on Wednesday evening.

South Africa squad for first ODI of the tri-series

Temba Bavuma (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne