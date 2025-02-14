England bank on familiar core for Champions Trophy acid test
They have a stiff challenge with matches against Australia and South Africa on either side of a politically-charged game against Afghanistan
How do they look?
Like the rest of the world, England haven't given the one-day format much thought in recent times - although that period of neglect arguably stretches back to 2019, when they finally lifted the 50-over World Cup and then promptly demoted List A cricket to second-class status as part of the upheaval around the introduction of the Hundred.
The thinking behind their doomed World Cup defense in 2023 was that a group of proven winners would be able to saddle up again, despite a severe lack of ODI grounding in the preceding four years. Since then, there has been an attempt to refresh the squad, but a familiar core will again dictate fortunes in Pakistan - epitomised by the returning Joe Root, who did not play a single ODI between November 2023 and February 2025, but also including the captain, Jos Buttler, and fellow class-of-2019 bankers Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
The key recent development has been Brendon McCullum's ascension as cross-formats supremo, taking on the white-ball portfolio after his success reinvigorating the Test side. On the face of it, not much has changed since Matthew Mott was dispensed with - England have lost all three bilateral ODI series they have played in the last six months - but if the spirit of Bazball can infuse a squad that includes big-hitting talent and a host of express-pace bowling options, they could still mount a late challenge.
Who are their opponents?
Feb 22 - England vs Australia, Lahore
Feb 26 - England vs Afghanistan, Lahore
Mar 1 - England vs South Africa, Karachi
England open their campaign against the old enemy, Australia, in Lahore, where they will also face Afghanistan in a politically-charged game - there have been calls in the UK, rejected by the ECB, for England to boycott the game over the situation of Afghanistan's women cricketers. They finish the group stage by taking on South Africa in Karachi.
Best XI
1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jamie Smith/Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid 11 Mark Wood
Rest of the squad: Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood
Players to watch
Archer has only played a handful of ODIs since his starring role in the 2019 World Cup but looks to have lost none of his X-factor despite a multitude of injury problems in the intervening years. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook could seize their chance to shine but the late loss of Jacob Bethell to injury is a blow.
Key stats
- England have won just four out of 14 ODIs since the 2023 World Cup
- Duckett is England's leading run-scorer (436 at 54.50) in the format since the start of 2024
Recent ODI form
England ran Australia reasonably close in September, losing the decider in a five-match series, but were then beaten in the Caribbean for the second winter running (by a West Indies team that did not qualify for either World Cup or Champions Trophy) before by swept 3-0 by India in McCullum's first series in charge.
Champions Trophy history
They have never won the competition, twice losing finals on home soil - in 2004 and 2013 - and twice being knocked out in the semis, including at the most recent edition in 2017.
Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick