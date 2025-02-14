England bank on familiar core for Champions Trophy acid test

How do they look?

Like the rest of the world, England haven't given the one-day format much thought in recent times - although that period of neglect arguably stretches back to 2019, when they finally lifted the 50-over World Cup and then promptly demoted List A cricket to second-class status as part of the upheaval around the introduction of the Hundred.

The key recent development has been Brendon McCullum's ascension as cross-formats supremo, taking on the white-ball portfolio after his success reinvigorating the Test side. On the face of it, not much has changed since Matthew Mott was dispensed with - England have lost all three bilateral ODI series they have played in the last six months - but if the spirit of Bazball can infuse a squad that includes big-hitting talent and a host of express-pace bowling options, they could still mount a late challenge.

Who are their opponents?

Feb 22 - England vs Australia, Lahore

Feb 26 - England vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Mar 1 - England vs South Africa, Karachi

England open their campaign against the old enemy, Australia, in Lahore, where they will also face Afghanistan in a politically-charged game - there have been calls in the UK, rejected by the ECB , for England to boycott the game over the situation of Afghanistan's women cricketers. They finish the group stage by taking on South Africa in Karachi.

Best XI

1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jamie Smith/Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid 11 Mark Wood

Rest of the squad: Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood

England will look at Jofra Archer for 2019 World Cup-like impact • Getty Images

Players to watch

Archer has only played a handful of ODIs since his starring role in the 2019 World Cup but looks to have lost none of his X-factor despite a multitude of injury problems in the intervening years. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook could seize their chance to shine but the late loss of Jacob Bethell to injury is a blow.

Key stats

England have won just four out of 14 ODIs since the 2023 World Cup

Duckett is England's leading run-scorer (436 at 54.50) in the format since the start of 2024

Recent ODI form

England ran Australia reasonably close in September, losing the decider in a five-match series, but were then beaten in the Caribbean for the second winter running (by a West Indies team that did not qualify for either World Cup or Champions Trophy) before by swept 3-0 by India in McCullum's first series in charge.

Champions Trophy history