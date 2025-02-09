Jacob Bethell in doubt for Champions Trophy as Tom Banton called up as cover

England batter Jacob Bethell has emerged as a major doubt for the ICC Champions Trophy after sustaining a left hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old was ruled out of Sunday's second ODI against India in Cuttack, and is expected to miss the series finale in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With keeper-batter Jamie Smith still recovering from a calf issue - the tourists were forced to name assistant coaches Marcus Trescothick and Paul Collingwood as sub-fielders in Cuttack - Somerset's Tom Banton has been drafted in as cover, and will arrive in India on Monday.

The extent of Bethell's injury will be established in the coming days, but he faces a race against time with England's Champions Trophy campaign kicking off in less than two weeks against Australia in Lahore. There is optimism around Smith's recovery, with the Surrey wicketkeeper taking part in the warm-ups on Sunday. The deadline for announcing replacements to the 15-man squad is February 12.

Bethell impressed with 51 and 1 for 18 with his left-arm spin in the first ODI against India, which the hosts won by four wickets. Having impressed on his maiden Test tour of New Zealand at the end of 2024, with three half-centuries and an average of 52, he has been earmarked by head coach Brendon McCullum as a vital cog across all formats.

Banton, meanwhile, has a chance to reignite his international career, having earned the last of his 20 white-ball caps in August 2020. Though he has underwhelmed for England so far, with just three fifty-plus scores across four ODIs and 16 T20Is, he is in a rich vein of form off the back of a stellar ILT20, topping the competition's batting charts.