India vs England, 2nd ODI at Cuttack, IND vs ENG, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
T
L
L
W
England
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND8 M • 386 Runs • 55.14 Avg • 134.49 SR
IND9 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 92.15 SR
ENG7 M • 408 Runs • 58.29 Avg • 107.36 SR
10 M • 336 Runs • 48 Avg • 119.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
IND9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 53.44 SR
ENG9 M • 8 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 55.75 SR
ENG6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 30.75 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4828
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
|Match days
|9 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
England in India News
India's left-arm orthodox spin twins give them a good headache to have
Jadeja dominated England's batters, Axar disrupted their spinners. It added up to a fine match-winning combination in Nagpur, but what if they have to pick between them at the Champions Trophy?
Iyer cuts movie night short after late selection call: 'Went off to sleep straightaway'
Iyer, who scored a match-winning half-century, was originally meant to sit out the first ODI
Gill, Shreyas and Axar provide the firepower as India go 1-0 up
Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each to restrict England to a very gettable 248
Kohli misses first ODI against England with injury
India batter suffered a knee injury on the eve of the match