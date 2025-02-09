Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Tri-Nation (1)
SA20 (1)
WCL 2 (1)

India vs England, 2nd ODI at Cuttack, IND vs ENG, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Cuttack, February 09, 2025, England tour of India
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS Iyer
8 M • 386 Runs • 55.14 Avg • 134.49 SR
KL Rahul
9 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 92.15 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 408 Runs • 58.29 Avg • 107.36 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 336 Runs • 48 Avg • 119.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 53.44 SR
AU Rashid
9 M • 8 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 55.75 SR
BA Carse
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 30.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Opening Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Shreyas Iyer 
Top order Batter
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4828
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
Match days9 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
India's left-arm orthodox spin twins give them a good headache to have

Jadeja dominated England's batters, Axar disrupted their spinners. It added up to a fine match-winning combination in Nagpur, but what if they have to pick between them at the Champions Trophy?

Iyer cuts movie night short after late selection call: 'Went off to sleep straightaway'

Iyer, who scored a match-winning half-century, was originally meant to sit out the first ODI

Gill, Shreyas and Axar provide the firepower as India go 1-0 up

Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each to restrict England to a very gettable 248

Kohli misses first ODI against England with injury

India batter suffered a knee injury on the eve of the match

Rohit: Varun 'definitely in contention' for Champions Trophy

India's captain also hinted that Rahul could edge Pant as wicketkeeper for the England ODIs

