England-Afghanistan to go ahead despite ECB speaking out over 'gender apartheid'

The ECB board has confirmed that England's men will fulfil their fixture against Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy this month, despite describing the "appalling oppression" of women in the country as "gender apartheid".

Richard Thompson, the ECB's chairman, said in a statement following a board meeting on Thursday that a "coordinated international response" would achieve more than unilateral action. The board has come under political pressure to boycott the fixture, with more than 160 British politicians calling for England to pull out of the match in Lahore on February 26.

"What is happening in Afghanistan is nothing short of gender apartheid," Thompson said. "At a cricketing level, when women's and girls' cricket is growing rapidly around the world it is heartbreaking that those growing up in Afghanistan are denied this opportunity, but the appalling oppression of women and girls by the Taliban goes so much further.

"The Board recognises there are different views and opinions on the issue of boycotting the match and has listened carefully. We have been in close contact with the Government, the International Cricket Council (ICC), our England Men's players and other stakeholders to discuss this matter, as well as considering how best the ECB can support those women cricketers who have fled Afghanistan.

"Following this, we remain of the view that a coordinated international response by the cricketing community is the appropriate way forward, and will achieve more than any unilateral action by the ECB in boycotting this match, while we have also heard that for many ordinary Afghans, watching their cricket team is one of the few remaining sources of enjoyment. As such, we can confirm that we will play this fixture."

Thompson said that the ECB will press the ICC for further action, including ring-fencing funding to support female players from Afghanistan, and considering recognising an Afghanistan women's refugee team. Last week, the board donated £100,000 to the MCC's Global Refugee Cricket Fund.

Afghanistan remain full ICC members - with full funding - despite no longer being able to fulfil the requirement to field a women's team under its Taliban government. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo last month, two exiled players, Firooza Amiri and Benafsha Hashimi, called on Afghanistan's men to be "the voice of the girls", despite acknowledging that speaking out against the regime could come with its own risks.