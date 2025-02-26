Matches (6)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)

Afghanistan vs England, 8th Match, Group B at Lahore, Champions Trophy, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Group B (D/N), Lahore, February 26, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
7 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 87.64 SR
Sediqullah Atal
7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 79.61 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 474 Runs • 67.71 Avg • 115.04 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 342 Runs • 48.86 Avg • 122.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
7 M • 15 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 25.4 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 19.38 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 42.16 SR
JC Archer
7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 48.85 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
AFG
ENG
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Naveed Zadran 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4850
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days26 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN2020-0.443
PAK2020-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA11022.140
AUS11020.475
ENG1010-0.475
AFG1010-2.140
Full Table