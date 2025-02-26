Matches (6)
Afghanistan vs England, 8th Match, Group B at Lahore, Champions Trophy, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Group B (D/N), Lahore, February 26, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
W
NR
W
W
L
England
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 87.64 SR
AFG7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 79.61 SR
ENG7 M • 474 Runs • 67.71 Avg • 115.04 SR
10 M • 342 Runs • 48.86 Avg • 122.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG7 M • 15 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 25.4 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 19.38 SR
ENG10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 42.16 SR
ENG7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 48.85 SR
Squad
AFG
ENG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4850
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|26 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Match Coverage
England-Afghanistan to go ahead despite ECB speaking out over 'gender apartheid'
Champions Trophy match in Lahore on February 26 had been under threat after calls for boycott
Jos Buttler: Afghanistan boycott at Champions Trophy is 'not the way to go'
England captain says he and team will be led by 'experts' ahead of February 26 clash