Azmatullah Omarzai emerges as 'the perfect utility allrounder for Afghanistan'

There was a moment that captured the tension beautifully in Lahore on Wednesday. With England needing 27 runs to get in 20 balls, Jamie Overton tapped a full toss to sweeper cover and the fielder just couldn't pick it up. He tried once, didn't work, he tried again, it was fumbled. Azmatullah Omarzai was watching it all, knowing he would be bowling the next over, knowing he couldn't afford missteps like that.

There were several big moments in the see-sawing Champions Trophy game, where both teams had to win to stay alive and, in that pressure, Omarzai produced a death-overs performance of 3.5-0-26-3. When he came on to bowl in this unforgiving phase of play, Joe Root was still out there, 114 not out, and it seemed like he had tilted the game in England's favour. Omarzai conjured an incredible effort ball that defied a lifeless pitch, got big on a set batter and bounced him out.

"Omarzai is one who just flies under the radar," former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day. "He is so effective with both bat and ball. He's a very smart cricketer. I think he bowls the harder overs, the tougher overs, and what he did so well was obviously change the pace and continue to hammer down that length, and length on such placid flat tracks is the key. I think he's got the makings of being one of those Hardik Pandyas or Azhar Mahmoods, the perfect utility allrounder for Afghanistan."

Root was slow on the upper cut. That doesn't happen a lot. It almost seemed like he was expecting the offcutter again. He had been deceived by one earlier in the over, but still managed to hit it for a boundary. And he might have been setting up for another, with short fine and short third up, but was caught completely off guard. Being unpredictable is a vital asset for a fast bowler in the back end of an innings. Omarzai couldn't be lined up. Not even by a member of the Fab Four.

"To outfox somebody of the calibre of Joe at the position of the game, batting well across a hundred, when he had the measure of the other bowlers, that is what [sets him apart]," Mumtaz said.

Omarzai had provided Afghanistan with their first wicket as well, taking out the hard-hitting Phil Salt in just the fourth over of a chase of 326. He compensated for Rashid Khan having an off night with the wicket of Jos Buttler through the middle overs. An equation of 110 off 79 balls got that bit harder because England had only two recognised batters left - Overton and Liam Livingstone and - he knocked over one of them to drag a game with plenty of twists and turns back in Afghanistan's favour.

"He picked up Salt, he picked up Buttler, and he picked up Overton as well," Mumtaz said, "All four of those wickets crucial, obviously in the end finished with a five-for, [with Adil] Rahid['s wicket] as well. He broke the game open not once but on three different occasions. I thought Root, Buttler and Overton, given the position of the game was quite spectacular.

"Afghanistan just held the nerve and I think that is the biggest transition for this side, that they now know how to win key moments in games and they know how to win against better-ranked sides in the international circuit. The crowd, obviously the England support was outnumbered 99 to 1%. The roar was magnificent, and I think a true victory celebration. They are one for the big events now, the Afghanistan side."

Former England batter Nick Knight looked back at Afghanistan's history to highlight how far they had come. "You don't have to go that far back. Before you looked at Afghanistan cricket and you just focused on one player. Rashid Khan. If he has a really good day, Afghanistan maybe had a chance of winning," Knight said. "You think how quickly that's moved on. Rashid, his figures in the last couple of games haven't been great [1 for 125 in 20 overs]. His impact in the contest hasn't been that great.