Stats - Ibrahim Zadran achieves new Champions Trophy high

1 Ibrahim's 177 is also the Ibrahim's 177 is also the highest score by any batter at the Champions Trophy. Ben Duckett's 165 against Australia at the same venue on Saturday was the previous highest score.

113 Runs Afghanistan scored in their last ten overs (41-50) on Wednesday. Only twice have they Runs Afghanistan scored in their last ten overs (41-50) on Wednesday. Only twice have they scored more in this phase in ODIs, where ball-by-ball data is available - 130 against UAE in 2014 and 122 against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Afghanistan pulled this off after scoring only 39 for the loss of three wickets in their first ten overs. They enjoyed an active middle phase (11-40 overs), where they scored 173 runs with nine fours and five sixes.

70.77 Ibrahim's batting strike rate over his first 50 balls of ODI innings. His strike rate after facing 50 balls goes up to 101.12. His innings against England was no different - only 33 runs came off his first 50 balls, and he scored 144 in the following 96.

6 Wickets lost by Afghanistan off short and short-of-good length balls from fast bowlers in their previous match Wickets lost by Afghanistan off short and short-of-good length balls from fast bowlers in their previous match against South Africa . They scored 89 runs off the 87 balls on those lengths in that game, having hit 12 boundaries, including two sixes.

However, against England, the Afghanistan batters were much assured against those lengths from the quicks, scoring 80 off 89 balls, with only Rahmat Shah getting out.

3 Wickets taken by Jofra Archer in the first powerplay on Wednesday, the most he has taken in the Wickets taken by Jofra Archer in the first powerplay on Wednesday, the most he has taken in the first ten overs of an ODI innings. England took three wickets in the first ten overs for the first time in 13 ODIs since 2024, courtesy of Archer's three-for.

Archer completed 50 ODI wickets with the first of his three strikes on Wednesday, in his 30th match. He is the quickest England bowler to get there. James Anderson was the previous fastest, having needed 31 ODIs.