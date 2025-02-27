Group B scenarios: How can Afghanistan qualify? Are South Africa favourites to finish on top?

Afghanistan's win against England means it's now a three-way battle for semi-finals qualification from Group B, with two games to go. Australia (three points, NRR 0.475) take on Afghanistan (two points, NRR -0.99) in Lahore on Friday, while South Africa (three points, NRR 2.14) face England on Saturday. Here's an explainer on who will qualify based on those two results.

If Australia and South Africa win

Australia and South Africa will qualify with five points each. The top spot in the group will be decided by the win margins, with South Africa favourites to finish first, given their comprehensive win against Afghanistan. Assuming a one-run win for South Africa after scoring 300, Australia need to win by 87 runs (with the same first-innings total) to go past South Africa's NRR.

If Australia and England win

Australia will top the group with five points, while South Africa will still finish second on three.

If Afghanistan and South Africa win

South Africa will top with five points, while Afghanistan, with four points, will finish second ahead of Australia.

If Afghanistan and England win

Afghanistan will finish on top with four points. The second place will then go to either Australia or South Africa, who will both finish on three points. South Africa are well ahead on net run rate currently, which means they'll have to suffer a big loss to England for Australia to move ahead on NRR. For instance, if Australia lose by just one run after Afghanistan score 300, South Africa will have lose by 87 chasing the same target, for their NRR to slip below Australia's.

If Australia-Afghanistan is washed out

There's a possibility of showers in Lahore on Friday. If points are shared in that game, Australia will go up to four points and will be assured of qualification.