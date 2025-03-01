Matches (11)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Ford Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)

England vs South Africa, 11th Match, Group B at Karachi, Champions Trophy, Mar 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Group B (D/N), Karachi, March 01, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Duckett
7 M • 504 Runs • 72 Avg • 112.5 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 96.23 SR
H Klaasen
4 M • 351 Runs • 87.75 Avg • 130 SR
RD Rickelton
5 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 94.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 38.92 SR
JC Archer
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 42.75 SR
L Ngidi
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 34.66 SR
K Rabada
3 M • 8 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 21.37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
SA
Player
Role
Jos Buttler † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harry Brook 
Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Wood 
Bowler
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4852
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days1 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA21032.140
AUS21030.475
AFG2112-0.990
ENG2020-0.305
Full Table