England vs South Africa, 11th Match, Group B at Karachi, Champions Trophy, Mar 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Group B (D/N), Karachi, March 01, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
L
L
L
L
South Africa
L
L
L
W
A
Match centre Ground time: 07:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 504 Runs • 72 Avg • 112.5 SR
ENG10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 96.23 SR
4 M • 351 Runs • 87.75 Avg • 130 SR
5 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 94.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 38.92 SR
ENG7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 42.75 SR
SA7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 34.66 SR
3 M • 8 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 21.37 SR
Squad
ENG
SA
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4852
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|1 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Match Coverage
Van der Dussen: 'Don't have to be a rocket scientist' to know India have advantage
"If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practise in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage"