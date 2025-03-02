Kumble: 'Quality and variety' make South Africa a complete bowling attack

On Saturday, South Africa hammered England to progress into the semi-finals. In their two group stage matches (one was rained off), South Africa bowled England out for 179 and Afghanistan for 208 - the two lowest totals in completed innings in this edition of the Champions Trophy.

"I think one good thing about South Africa is that all three of their fast bowlers that played today - of course Mulder is the one who bowls the middle periods - but if you look at the three tall fast bowlers, all of them are really tall. And all of them are different," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Match Day show.

"Their angles are very different. Rabada is very classical whereas Ngidi is pretty awkward to face with his action and Marco Jansen comes at such height. So all three are very different. So that's the nature you want in a one-day. That's the variation.

"Even on a flat track, it's not easy for the batters to line up because all three are very different. And that's something that South Africa can certainly feel [confident] they have this kind of a quality and also the variety going into the business end of the tournament."

Kumble: Jansen the 'complete package for South Africa'

Jansen set the tone in South Africa's win against England, dismissing their top three inside seven overs with his bounce. He also took three catches, including one off his own bowling.

"I think he's still very young, although he has played quite a lot of cricket. He has certainly matured," Kumble said. "I'm sure these three wickets [will give him confidence], and also you can see his athleticism in the field with all those catches.

"He has improved a lot with his batting as well. He has contributed with the bat on many occasions for South Africa. So in that sense he's a complete package for South Africa at No. 7 or No. 8.