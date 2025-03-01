Klaasen scores fifth successive fifty, wants to be 'the best in the world'

Heinrich Klaasen has revealed that he wants to prove he is "the best in the world", after his 64 off 56 balls helped South Africa cruise to a seven-wicket win over England on Saturday, confirming their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

Klaasen missed South Africa's first match of the tournament with an elbow problem but extended his impressive 50-overs form against England in Karachi. He made his fifth consecutive ODI half-century, and scored freely from No. 4 as South Africa romped to their target of 180 inside 30 overs.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Saturday's match, Klaasen revealed that, along with head coach Rob Walter, he had set himself a lofty ambition to prove himself as the world's best player over the course of the Champions Trophy. "I gave myself a challenge with Rob Walter this trip: I want to be the best in the world," Klaasen said.

"But I want to be the best in the world, and I know I can play situations well and for me, just to keep hitting it on the ground for as long as possible, like I did tonight [is important]. I'm quite pleased with my innings tonight. [I scored runs] by standing still and just trusting my technique. I know my swing is good, so as long as it clicks then I am quite happy."

Heinrich Klaasen hit 11 fours and no sixes in his 56-ball knock • AFP/Getty Images

As if to underline the point about hitting along the ground, Klaasen hit 11 fours and no sixes before he was caught at short third, trying to hit the winning runs off Adil Rashid with six runs required. "I want to jump off this building, the way I went out tonight," he joked, but said he was happy with his recent form, and explained that he has looked to keep things simple in training since his elbow injury.

"I think I'm very blessed at the moment where I'm with my game, and understanding my game quite well," he said. "I'm not a guy that faces all our seamers in the nets. I just do a couple of drills and face a little bit of spin. At the moment, I'm meeting the ball out of the middle of the bat. That's my piece that I go with, and as long as my technique is good, I'm quite happy."

Klaasen, 33, has been in career-best form since turning 30 and said that he has tried to keep things as simple as possible, reacting to each ball rather than premeditating. "It's about standing there still," he said. "It was about three years ago that I really worked hard on that, just standing there still, not premeditating the game too much."