Live - South Africa target top spot in Buttler's last stand

South Africa target top spot in Buttler's last stand
Salting the earth...
An eventful first over and a neat microcosm of England's long-standing problems in the 50-over format. Unfiltered attacking verve leading to predictable failure.
No player embodies this more than Phil Salt. A carve over cover was followed by an aerial flick just beyond forward square leg. And yet, with nine runs from the first five legal balls of the match, Salt got greedy, trying to launch a length delivery from outside off over long on, top-edging to midwicket.
It means Salt, in 31 ODI innings, has only lasted more than 30 balls on five occasions. A statistic which sums up his limitations as an established T20 opener trying to make it work in the longer format. It leaves him with a total of 30 runs from 25 deliveries across three innings at this tournament...
10 Phil Salt's Champions Trophy average
And just to really compound England's misery, Jamie Smith, parachuted into No.3 a couple of weeks ago, has come and gone in similar fashion for a three-ball duck. One of England's success stories of the last 12 months finishes his first major tournament with an average of 8.00.
England win the toss, bat first; Bavuma and De Zorzi miss out for SA
Welcome to our Live Report coverage of England versus South Africa in Karachi!
Jos Buttler has won his final toss as England captain and elected to bat first on what looks a decent pitch in Karachi. The scale of South Africa's win over Afghanistan here - scoring 315 for 6 first and winning by 107 runs - informed that decision.
"Felt like the right time," he says of stepping down. "There was no need to wait around and make that decision. Time to move on. Honoured to do it one last time and would like to go out with a good performance."
Saqib Mahmood is the only change, in for Mark Wood who injured his left knee during the Afghanistan defeat on Wednesday. South Africa have their own rejigging to do, with skipper Temba Bavuma and opening batter Tony De Zorzi falling ill. Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas, with Tristan Stubbs moving up to open and Heinrich Klaasen slotting into the middle order.
The sight of Klaasen in that batting line-up will cast England's minds back to his brutal 109 off 67 balls the last time these two met in an ICC tournament...
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Saqib Mahmood
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton, 2 Tristan Stubbs, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi
