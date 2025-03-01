Live - South Africa target top spot in Buttler's last stand

• 4 1w • 4 • W

An eventful first over and a neat microcosm of England's long-standing problems in the 50-over format. Unfiltered attacking verve leading to predictable failure.

No player embodies this more than Phil Salt. A carve over cover was followed by an aerial flick just beyond forward square leg. And yet, with nine runs from the first five legal balls of the match, Salt got greedy, trying to launch a length delivery from outside off over long on, top-edging to midwicket.

It means Salt, in 31 ODI innings, has only lasted more than 30 balls on five occasions. A statistic which sums up his limitations as an established T20 opener trying to make it work in the longer format. It leaves him with a total of 30 runs from 25 deliveries across three innings at this tournament...

10 Phil Salt's Champions Trophy average