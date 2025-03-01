SA and Australia to travel to Dubai due to tangled Champions Trophy scheduling

The scheduling of the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy in two different countries has meant both teams who qualify from Group B - most likely Australia and South Africa - will travel to the UAE on Saturday.

An ICC official said the decision had been taken to allow the side that plays the semi-final in Dubai on March 4 the maximum time to prepare for that contest. However, it does guarantee one side will find themselves in the suboptimal position of leaving Pakistan for Dubai, only to have to return to Pakistan the following day. While the Lahore semi-final is one day later on March 5, the way in which this tournament has been scheduled means that one team will travel and train at a venue they do not need to be at for a day.

Australia are already en route to Dubai, having qualified after their game against Afghanistan was abandoned in Lahore. South Africa, should they qualify as appears almost certain, will depart Karachi for Dubai shortly after the end of their game against England

In the unlikely scenario of Afghanistan qualifying instead of South Africa, they, too, will depart for Dubai as soon as possible.

The actual match-ups and venues of the two semi-finals will only be confirmed after India and New Zealand play the final group game of this tournament on Sunday. India will play in Dubai regardless of their group position, which means the two teams of group B will find out where they play their semi-final only after India have played New Zealand.

Such a scenario was all but inevitable given the necessity of India playing their games outside Pakistan, despite the country officially being the sole host of the tournament. The PCB spent several months trying to get India to visit Pakistan, at one stage proposing hosting all their games in Lahore. However, the BCCI said the Indian government did not grant the team permission to play cricket in Lahore. There is significant political tension between the two countries.