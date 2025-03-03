Rohit: 'Dubai not our home, it's new for us as well'

Of the four teams remaining in the Champions Trophy 2025, Australia have travelled to three of the tournament's four venues, while New Zealand have travelled to all four. South Africa, even though they did not play in Dubai, have been to Dubai to potentially prepare for a semi-final against India that never materialised and are now en route back to Lahore . (South Africa, to be clear, have not complained about this travel, and had been enthused by the prospect of getting on a Dubai golf course.)

India, meanwhile, have not had to move anywhere. They will play their fourth match in Dubai in two weeks on Tuesday - a semi-final against Australia. But though their travel is light, and they have had the benefit of three matches here, they do not enjoy a significant advantage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, according to India captain Rohit Sharma

"It's not like we know what's going to happen on these pitches," Rohit said ahead of India's semi-final clash against Australia. "We don't know which pitch will be used in the semi-final, but whatever it is, we will have to adapt and see how it goes. And it's not our home either - this is Dubai. We don't play so many matches here, it's new for us as well."

India have played on two strips on the Dubai square so far, playing their final group match against New Zealand on the track they had previously played Bangladesh on . The surface for the semi-final is the same one on which they had played Pakistan. There has been a feeling among other teams that this unusual schedule - a function of both India's economic and geopolitical power - has conferred a competitive advantage to India. But conditions have still varied in Dubai, Rohit said.

"The three matches we have played, the nature of the surface was the same, but the pitch behaved differently in the three games," he said. "Against New Zealand, we saw when their pacers bowled, they got the ball to swing and seam, which we didn't see in the previous two matches when our bowlers were bowling first. And in the evening, it is a little cold, so there is a chance of the ball swinging.

"We also don't know how each wicket will play. They look the same, but when you play on the pitches, they behave differently. So the pitch does throw up different challenges and as a batter, we have to think if we can play certain shots or not, and bowlers also have to adjust."

"Australia have been such a great team over the years, so we will expect some fightback, and some nervy times in the middle. We are talking about a semi-final. There will be pressure on both teams to win that game." Rohit Sharma

"Look, it's a great opposition to play against," Rohit said. "All we have to do is what we've been thinking about the last three games. And we have to approach that game in a similar fashion. We understand the opposition and how they play.