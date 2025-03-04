Matches (6)
Australia vs India, 1st Semi-Final at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Mar 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-Final (D/N), Dubai (DICS), March 04, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JP Inglis
8 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 107.69 SR
SPD Smith
9 M • 245 Runs • 35 Avg • 79.28 SR
Shubman Gill
9 M • 465 Runs • 58.13 Avg • 87.57 SR
SS Iyer
9 M • 369 Runs • 41 Avg • 100.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 34.16 SR
BJ Dwarshuis
3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 24.85 SR
AR Patel
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.31 Econ • 43.66 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.36 Econ • 41.54 SR
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Steven Smith (c)
Top order Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4853
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days4 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33060.715
NZ32140.267
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA32052.395
AUS31040.475
AFG3113-0.990
ENG3030-1.159
Full Table