Australia vs India, 1st Semi-Final at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Mar 04 2025
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
L
L
W
A
NR
India
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch (Recent stats)
AUS8 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 107.69 SR
AUS9 M • 245 Runs • 35 Avg • 79.28 SR
IND9 M • 465 Runs • 58.13 Avg • 87.57 SR
IND9 M • 369 Runs • 41 Avg • 100.27 SR
bowlers to watch (Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 34.16 SR
AUS3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 24.85 SR
IND10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.31 Econ • 43.66 SR
IND8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.36 Econ • 41.54 SR
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4853
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|4 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Match Coverage
Connolly replaces Short as India's spinners loom for Australia
The allrounder could come into contention for the semi-final in Dubai where India have played all their games
India to face Australia in Dubai semi-final; NZ to meet SA in Lahore semi-final
South Africa, who had also shifted to Dubai ahead of the knockouts, will now fly back to Lahore for the second semi-final