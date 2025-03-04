Matches (5)
Champions Trophy (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (1)
SIN vs BAH (1)
WCL 2 (1)
RESULT
1st Semi-Final (D/N), Dubai (DICS), March 04, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
264
India FlagIndia
(48.1/50 ov, T:265) 267/6

India won by 4 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
84 (98) & 2 catches
virat-kohli
Cricinfo's MVP
104.32 ptsImpact List
virat-kohli
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Kohli's 84 sends India into Champions Trophy final

A weakened Australia put up a good fight, but India's experienced hands helped seal a chase of 265 with 11 balls remaining

Karthik Krishnaswamy
Karthik Krishnaswamy
04-Mar-2025 • 31 mins ago
Virat Kohli kept India ticking in their chase, Australia vs India, Champions Trophy semi-final, Dubai, March 4, 2025

Virat Kohli kept India ticking in their chase  •  AFP/Getty Images

India 267 for 6 (Kohli 84, Iyer 45, Rahul 42*, Ellis 2-49, Zampa 2-60) beat Australia 264 (Smith 73, Carey 61, Shami 3-48, Jadeja 2-40, Varun 2-49) by five wickets
Dubai will host the final of the Champions Trophy, and India will be in it, after proving their edge over a weakened Australia side in an absorbing first semi-final. Their win wasn't achieved without a fight, however, and Australia may yet look back on several moments that could have moved the contest in other, tantalising directions.
In the end, India's quality and experience made the telling difference, and the member of their line-up who most embodies those words was a central figure. Virat Kohli had made one of his trademark chase-controlling hundreds earlier in the tournament, against Pakistan, and seemed set for another here, only for an uncharacteristic attempt at a big hit to cut his innings short at 84. By then, however, he had passed 8000 runs in ODI chases, and whittled this one down to a more-than-manageable 40 off 44 balls.
They only needed 33 of those balls, as KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya all but sealed the deal before the latter departed with India one hit away. And as in a similar chase during the Chennai World Cup clash between these sides in 2023, it was Rahul who finished things off, this time with a six over long-on off Glenn Maxwell.
More to follow…
Virat KohliKL RahulHardik PandyaIndiaAustraliaAustralia vs IndiaICC Champions Trophy

Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 100%
AUSIND
100%50%100%AUS InningsIND Innings

Over 49 • IND 267/6

India won by 4 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Kohli on controlling the chase: 'The opposition can only come into the game with wickets'

His 84 helped ensure India chased down 265 against Australia on a tricky Dubai pitch

Kohli on controlling the chase: 'The opposition can only come into the game with wickets'

Kohli's 84 sends India into Champions Trophy final

A weakened Australia put up a good fight, but India's experienced hands helped seal a chase of 265 with 11 balls remaining

Kohli's 84 sends India into Champions Trophy final

India's astonishing bad luck at the toss; Varun gets Head first ball

Stats highlights from the first Champions Trophy semi-final between Australia and India in Dubai

India's astonishing bad luck at the toss; Varun gets Head first ball

Shami vs Connolly: A different kind of six and out

The Australian opener played nine balls and missed six in a row before edging behind for a duck

Shami vs Connolly: A different kind of six and out

Live Report - Kohli and Shami put India in Champions Trophy final

Tune in for all the action, stats, news, analysis and colour from the first semi-final of Champions Trophy 2025

Live Report - Kohli and Shami put India in Champions Trophy final
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
RG Sharma
lbw2829
Shubman Gill
bowled811
V Kohli
caught8498
SS Iyer
bowled4562
AR Patel
bowled2730
KL Rahul
not out4234
HH Pandya
caught2824
RA Jadeja
not out21
Extras(w 3)
Total267(6 wkts; 48.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33060.715
NZ32140.267
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA32052.395
AUS31040.475
AFG3113-0.990
ENG3030-1.159
Full Table