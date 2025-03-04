Kohli's 84 sends India into Champions Trophy final
A weakened Australia put up a good fight, but India's experienced hands helped seal a chase of 265 with 11 balls remaining
India 267 for 6 (Kohli 84, Iyer 45, Rahul 42*, Ellis 2-49, Zampa 2-60) beat Australia 264 (Smith 73, Carey 61, Shami 3-48, Jadeja 2-40, Varun 2-49) by five wickets
Dubai will host the final of the Champions Trophy, and India will be in it, after proving their edge over a weakened Australia side in an absorbing first semi-final. Their win wasn't achieved without a fight, however, and Australia may yet look back on several moments that could have moved the contest in other, tantalising directions.
In the end, India's quality and experience made the telling difference, and the member of their line-up who most embodies those words was a central figure. Virat Kohli had made one of his trademark chase-controlling hundreds earlier in the tournament, against Pakistan, and seemed set for another here, only for an uncharacteristic attempt at a big hit to cut his innings short at 84. By then, however, he had passed 8000 runs in ODI chases, and whittled this one down to a more-than-manageable 40 off 44 balls.
They only needed 33 of those balls, as KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya all but sealed the deal before the latter departed with India one hit away. And as in a similar chase during the Chennai World Cup clash between these sides in 2023, it was Rahul who finished things off, this time with a six over long-on off Glenn Maxwell.
More to follow…
Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo