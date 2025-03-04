Matches (3)
1st Semi-Final (D/N), Dubai (DICS), March 04, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Today
9:00 AM

Australia chose to bat

Live
Updated 3 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - India, Australia and a knockout game

By Alagappan Muthu

Toss: Australia bat

Rohit's luck with the toss continues. It looks like India will have to do it the hard way to make the final
Pretty dry surface, pretty dry square, Steven Smith notes. What he's not saying is that means batting will get progressively harder. He also expects it to turn. Two changes: COnnolly comes in for Short. Sangha comes in for JOhnson
Rohit was in two minds about the toss and therefore he says its better to lose the toss. He also adds that in each of the three games India have played, the pitch threw up different challenges. Same team, four spinners
Win toss and...?
210 votes
Bat, runs on the board in a knockout
Bowl, knowing the target helps
Temp's at 29C. The pitch is not exactly central. 62m one side square, 69m the other side. Managing that with the spinners bowling will be crucial. You want to defend the short boundary. Average first-innings total in Dubai in the Champions Trophy is 235.
Rishabh Pant seems to have nicked someone's camera. Steven Smith is obsessively stretching (and already in his uniform). Cooper Connolly is about to make his debut with the tournament in the pointiest of ends. Will he open the batting too with Matt Short injured? Or will it be Josh Inglis, with whom Travis Head was hanging out pitch-side already hatching the next great Indian heartbreak.
Spin to win

We are hearing that a fresh pitch will be used for this semi-final. Spin will still play a big part and India possess three that are so good at doing the basics right. Axar Patel, for example, was impeccable at holding an unhittable length against New Zealand. He has no mystery yet some of the best batters in the game - Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham - were made to play at his discretion.
Who will win the Champions Trophy semi-final?
717 votes
Australia
India
Australia will want to prevent Axar and Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav from doing things like that. And they do possess batters more than capable of pulling it off. There's he who has been memed.
Then there's he who hates his own nickname
Then there's he who is the best since Bradman
Welcome

Have you ever sat around with your people and looked back on a... Champions Trophy game? A tournament that began as a knockout, gained acclaim as a mini-World Cup, then vanished without a trace and is now back as not just a fixture but a vehicle for good, bringing an ICC tournament back to a part of a world that was starved for it. Not everything has gone according to plan. There is plenty of rumbling not even behind the scenes about some of the decisions made to make this whole thing happen but this semi-final and the two teams taking part in it have the quality to put all that to bed over the course of just one day.
The cricket takes centre stage in Dubai in less than two hours time. Simple bat-ball stuff played by people so good at it the scientists at NASA wouldn't be able to explain what happens.
It'll be nice to one day sit around with our people and look back on this day. A Champions Trophy game for the ages. It's India vs Australia.
My name is Alagappan Muthu. Thank you for joining me.
