Live Report - India, Australia and a knockout game

We are hearing that a fresh pitch will be used for this semi-final. Spin will still play a big part and India possess three that are so good at doing the basics right. Axar Patel, for example, was impeccable at holding an unhittable length against New Zealand. He has no mystery yet some of the best batters in the game - Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham - were made to play at his discretion.