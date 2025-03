Live Report - India, Australia and a knockout game

Have you ever sat around with your people and looked back on a... Champions Trophy game? A tournament that began as a knockout, gained acclaim as a mini-World Cup, then vanished without a trace and is now back as not just a fixture but a vehicle for good, bringing an ICC tournament back to a part of a world that was starved for it. Not everything has gone according to plan. There is plenty of rumbling not even behind the scenes about some of the decisions made to make this whole thing happen but this semi-final and the two teams taking part in it have the quality to put all that to bed over the course of just one day.