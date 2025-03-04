Shami vs Connolly: A different kind of six and out

2.1 Shami to Connolly: wide outside off, Connolly drives over the top of it...142kph

2.2 Shami to Connolly: plays and misses again! Connolly looking to drive, beaten on the inside edge this time as it angles back

2.3 Shami to Connolly: 1 wide 140kph, short and wide, Connolly slashes and misses with a square cut but gets the wide call

2.3 Shami to Connolly: four in a row! Connolly struggling. This one was nicely bowled, fuller outside off, feet not going anywhere as he pokes at it

2.4 Shami to Connolly: make that five! Aims for a square drive on the up, slides past the edge

2.5 Shami to Connolly: beaten again, six out of six...drives over the top of it as he targets square through the off side

2.6 Shami to Connolly: OUT has he edged it this time?! India are very convinced. Wide outside off, Connolly playing a square drive, was it an under edge? Yes, it's taken the toe end. They are just checking the ball has carried to KL Rahul. It's clean