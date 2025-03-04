Shami vs Connolly: A different kind of six and out
The Australian opener played nine balls and missed six in a row before edging behind for a duck
Cooper Connolly, 21, was playing the Champions Trophy semi-final against India in Dubai because of the injury to regular opener Matthew Short. Opening the innings with Travis Head, he faced nine balls from Mohammed Shami, making contact with only two of his first eight balls before edging behind for a duck. Here's how the third over of the game played out:
2.1 Shami to Connolly: wide outside off, Connolly drives over the top of it...142kph
2.2 Shami to Connolly: plays and misses again! Connolly looking to drive, beaten on the inside edge this time as it angles back
2.3 Shami to Connolly: 1 wide 140kph, short and wide, Connolly slashes and misses with a square cut but gets the wide call
2.3 Shami to Connolly: four in a row! Connolly struggling. This one was nicely bowled, fuller outside off, feet not going anywhere as he pokes at it
2.4 Shami to Connolly: make that five! Aims for a square drive on the up, slides past the edge
2.5 Shami to Connolly: beaten again, six out of six...drives over the top of it as he targets square through the off side
2.6 Shami to Connolly: OUT has he edged it this time?! India are very convinced. Wide outside off, Connolly playing a square drive, was it an under edge? Yes, it's taken the toe end. They are just checking the ball has carried to KL Rahul. It's clean
Australia had chosen to bat after winning the toss in the first semi-final against India. They made two changes to their XI, bringing in Connolly and legspinner Tanveer Sangha for Short and fast bowler Spencer Johnson. India named the same XI that won their last group game against New Zealand, fielding a four-spinner attack.