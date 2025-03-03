Connolly replaces Short as India's spinners loom for Australia

Cooper Connolly has been called into Australia's Champions Trophy squad after Matt Short was ruled out through injury as they prepare for what could be a trial by spin in their semi-final against India.

Short picked up a quad injury against Afghanistan and would not have had time to recover for the knockout matches.

Connolly, the 21-year-old left-hand batter and left-arm spinner, has been a traveling reserve with the squad so will be available immediately. He has played three ODIs and could come straight into selection consideration given Australia have lost Short's offspin.

If the selectors opt for a like-for-like switch of opening batters then Jake Fraser-McGurk is an option while if they wanted another specialist spin bowler they could consider rejigging the balance of the side and including Tanveer Sangha.

Australia learnt their opponents for the semi-final will be India in Dubai on Tuesday when New Zealand were beaten in the final group game.

Both Group B sides who qualified - Australia and South Africa - traveled to Dubai so that the team who faced India would have time to prepare. South Africa will now head straight back to Lahore for their semi-final against New Zealand.

"We've obviously had a bit of a hectic schedule, playing a couple of games in Pakistan, back and forth in between cities, but I think with the nature of this tournament," legspinner Adam Zampa said.

In the selection frame: Cooper Connolly could feature against India • Getty Images

Zampa shapes as a pivotal figure for Australia in the semi-final at a ground that has aided the spinners. Against New Zealand, India used 37.3 overs of spin with Varun Chakravarthy taking 5 for 42 although there had also been some early assistance for the quicks as Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson troubled India's top order.

"It changes a little bit," Zampa said of the conditions between Pakistan and Dubai. "Potentially slower lower wickets, so there might be an opportunity to create a few more chances, we'll see."

Zampa added he felt there was room for improvement in his own bowling after returns of 2 for 64 against England and 2 for 48 against Afghanistan.

"Personally, I don't think I'm bowling quite at my best, but I like to think the beauty about me is when I'm not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets," he said.

"I'm obviously working on some stuff at the moment to hopefully get back to my best, but as I said, the ability to still do a job for the team and get those big wickets is still there, which to me is really important."