India to face Australia in Dubai semi-final; NZ to meet SA in Lahore semi-final

India will face Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday after they beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the final group-stage fixture at the same venue on Sunday. New Zealand, meanwhile, will travel to Lahore to meet South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Due to tangled scheduling , both Australia and South Africa had already flown to Dubai, with an ICC official saying the decision had been taken to allow the side that plays the semi-final in Dubai (Australia in this case) on March 4 the maximum time to prepare for that contest. However, it means South Africa find themselves in the sub-optimal position of having flown from Pakistan to Dubai recently, only to return to Pakistan soon after.

The tangled scheduling was a result of India not playing any of their games in Pakistan for the tournament, and they were supposed to play the semi-finals in Dubai, regardless of their standings in Group A. Such a scenario became all but inevitable after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, despite the country officially being the sole host of the tournament. The PCB had spent several months trying to get India to visit Pakistan, at one stage proposing hosting all their games in Lahore. However, the BCCI said the Indian government did not grant the team permission to play cricket in Lahore.

New Zealand are set to take an early-morning flight to Lahore from Dubai on Monday while South Africa will fly back to Pakistan later in the day after having spent around 36 hours in Dubai.

"Yeah...we will leave [Dubai] at 12.30 or 1 o'clock," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said at the post-match presentation. "We get there and we can rest up and train and be ready to go."

While Rohit Sharma was pleased with India's showing - they are the only team with three wins in as many games in the Champions Trophy - he turned his focus to the semi-final against Australia.

"I think it [momentum] is very, very critical when you're playing such a short tournament," Rohit said after the win against New Zealand. "You try and possibly win every game that is in front of you and try and do everything right and while doing that, there are bound to be mistakes but as long as you correct them quickly, that is what matters. I thought the mistakes that we've been making from game one now, we tend to correct those mistakes and that is what is required.